TOKYO (dpa-AFX) - Toyota Motor Corp. , Thursday introduced 2026 bZ Woodland to its Battery-Electric Vehicle or BEV lineup.Equipped with standard All-Wheel Drive with X-MODE, the bZ Woodland will have a highly capable combined system net output of 375 horsepower with a manufacturer-estimated all electric driving range rating of up-to 260 miles.The bZ Woodland features Grip-Control, when activated and used at low speeds, the system leverages motor drive power modulation to achieve capable off-road performance.The Toyota bZ Woodland also comes with a 14-inch touchscreen, JBL Premium Audio system with 9 speakers, dual Bluetooth phone connectivity, and other Toyota Connected Services.For enhanced safety, the BEV is equipped with a suite of active safety and driver assistance features, such as Pre-Collision System with Pedestrian Detection, Full-Speed Range Dynamic Radar Cruise Control, Lane Departure Alert with Steering Assist, Lane Tracing Assist, and Proactive Driving Assist.In the pre-market hours, Toyota's stock is trading at $182.50, down 2.41 percent on the New York Stock Exchange.Copyright(c) 2025 RTTNews.com. All Rights ReservedCopyright RTT News/dpa-AFX