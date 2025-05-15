Toronto, Ontario--(Newsfile Corp. - May 15, 2025) - Telo Genomics Corp. (TSXV: TELO) (OTCQB: TDSGF) (the "Company" or "Telo") a leader in the development of diagnostic and prognostic tests for human disease through the analysis of chromosomal telomeres, today announced that the European Hematology Association ("EHA") has accepted Telo Genomics' abstract submission for a poster presentation during the upcoming EHA 2025 Congress.

The new abstract is titled "Advanced Risk Prediction for Smoldering Multiple Myeloma ("SMM") Patients Through the Combination of Mayo Clinic's 2/20/20 Model with TeloViewSMM Risk Assessment." It reports a synergistic outcome from the co-application of the 2 assessments, for determining the risk of progression from SMM to active multiple myeloma. For the 88 patients examined, the predictive accuracies corresponding to Receiver Operating Characteristic ("ROC") curves were 0.64 for 2/20/20, 0.77 for TeloViewSMM and 0.80 when applied together.

The abstract will be presented on June 14th by Dr. Shaji Kumar, Professor of Medicine at Mayo Clinic, Telo's collaborator and Lead Clinical Investigator on the TeloViewSMM validation studies. Dr. Kumar has played a pivotal role in developing the 2/20/20 risk stratification model, which is currently included in the smoldering myeloma prognostic international guidelines.

"We are pleased to be presenting our abstract at EHA. The 2/20/20 risk model has found broad implementation in the clinic, and it has been further refined by inclusion of cytogenetic abnormalities with fluorescence in situ hybridization (FISH) testing," said Dr. Sabine Mai, Telo's Co-Founder. "Since TeloViewSMM could also be added to existing FISH laboratory workflows, the co-use of these assessments is now appearing both highly scalable and clinically advantageous."

About TeloView-SMM

The TeloViewSMM test is for SMM, a precursor to multiple myeloma. The test stratifies patients flagged with the elevated M-protein biomarker, between patients that are high-risk to progress to the full stage of the myeloma disease, and those that are low-risk patients, and confirms the stability of disease in these patients. To date, this has been a critical unmet need in the management of SMM patients.

High risk SMM patients may benefit from immediate treatment intervention, with the possibility of a cure, due to recent advancement in treatment regimens. Alternatively, low risk patients can be monitored using TeloViewSMM, without exposing these patients to unnecessary and debilitating treatment. Critically, TeloViewSMM can be used periodically as a non-invasive liquid biopsy test that can be performed using a simple blood sample.

About Multiple Myeloma

Multiple myeloma is a challenging and potentially deadly blood cancer that involves plasma cells, a type of blood cell that helps to fight infection. It is the second most common blood cancer with an incidence of 35,000 new cases every year in the US, and ~180,000 patients receiving treatment at any given time. The introduction of next-generation therapies (including targeted treatments) has increased the median survival rate to over 5 years, but MM is still considered incurable. Two asymptomatic precursors, Monoclonal Gammopathy of Unknown Significance ("MGUS") and SMM generally precede the progression to classic symptomatic MM. While MGUS carries a steady risk of progression of 1% per year, SMM is more heterogenous with nearly 40% of patients progressing in the first 5 years, 15% in the next 5 years, reaching the same low risk as MGUS after 10 years. To date, identifying patients who will more rapidly progress to MM remains an important clinical need. MM treatment includes various combinations of drugs with a cost as high as $150,000 per year per patient. As most patients will develop resistance to treatment and relapse within a median of 2 years, identifying them proactively remains another important clinical need. Notably, the total addressable market for both MM assays is over 750,000 tests per year in the US.

About Telo Genomics

Telo Genomics is a biotech company pioneering the most comprehensive telomere platform in the industry with powerful applications and prognostic solutions. These include liquid biopsies and related technologies in oncology and neurological diseases. Liquid biopsy is a rapidly growing field of significant interest to the medical community for being less invasive and more easily replicated than traditional diagnostic approaches. By combining our team's considerable expertise in quantitative analysis of 3D telomeres with molecular biology and artificial intelligence to recognize disease associated genetic instability, Telo Genomics is developing simple and accurate products that improve day-to-day care for patients by serving the needs of pathologists, clinicians, academic researchers and drug developers. The benefits of our proprietary technology have been substantiated in 160+ peer reviewed publications and in30+ clinical studies involving more than 3,000 patients with multiple cancers and Alzheimer's disease. Our lead application, Telo-MM is being developed to provide important, actionable information to medical professionals in the treatment of Multiple Myeloma, a deadly form of blood cancer. For more information, please visit www.telodx.com.

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as such term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-Looking Statements

Certain information contained herein may constitute "forward-looking information" under Canadian securities legislation. Generally, forward-looking information can be identified by the use of forward-looking terminology such as "will", or variations of such words and phrases or statements that certain actions, events or results "will" occur. Certain forward-looking statements, including statements regarding the Company's receipt of TSXV acceptance of the stock option grant are based on the Company's estimates and are subject to known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that may cause the actual results, level of activity, performance or achievements of the Company to be materially different from those expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements or forward-looking information, including capital expenditures and other costs. There can be no assurance that such statements will prove to be accurate, as actual results and future events could differ materially from those anticipated in such statements. Accordingly, readers should not place undue reliance on forward-looking statements and forward-looking information. The Company will not update any forward-looking statements or forward-looking information that are incorporated by reference herein, except as required by applicable securities laws.

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/252154

SOURCE: Telo Genomics Corp.