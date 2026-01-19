THIS NEWS RELEASE IS NOT FOR DISTRIBUTION TO U.S. NEWSWIRE SERVICES

Toronto, Ontario--(Newsfile Corp. - January 19, 2026) - Telo Genomics Corp. (TSXV: TELO) (OTCQB: TDSGF) (the "Company" or "Telo Genomics") is pleased to announce a non-brokered private placement offering of secured convertible debentures ("Debentures") for gross proceeds of up to $1,200,000 (the "Offering"). The Company may pay finder's fees in connection with the Offering.

The Debentures will bear interest at a rate of 15% per annum, compounded quarterly, and will mature 9 months after the closing date (the "Maturity Date"). The principal amount of the Debentures may, at the holder's election, at any time before the Maturity Date, be converted into common shares of the Company at a conversion price of $0.05 per common share. For every $100,000 of convertible debentures issued, Telo Genomics will issue 2 million Detachable Warrants (each, a "Warrant"). Each Warrant will be exercisable to acquire one common share at an exercise price of $0.08 per share for a period of 12 months from the closing date. The Company has no right to prepay the Debentures prior to the Maturity Date.

The proceeds raised from the Offering are expected to be used for lab trials and general working capital.

The Offering is subject to certain conditions, including but not limited to receipt of all necessary approvals from the TSX Venture Exchange.

The Debentures, Warrants and any securities issuable upon conversion or exercise will be subject to a four month hold period in accordance with applicable Canadian securities laws.

Telo Genomics is a biotech company pioneering the most comprehensive telomere platform in the industry with powerful applications and prognostic solutions. These include liquid biopsies and related technologies in oncology and neurological diseases. Liquid biopsy is a rapidly growing field of significant interest to the medical community for being less invasive and more easily replicated than traditional diagnostic approaches. By combining our team's considerable expertise in quantitative analysis of 3D telomeres with molecular biology and artificial intelligence to recognize disease associated genetic instability, Telo Genomics is developing simple and accurate products that improve day-to-day care for patients by serving the needs of pathologists, clinicians, academic researchers and drug developers. The benefits of our proprietary technology have been substantiated in 160+ peer reviewed publications and in 30+ clinical studies involving more than 3,000 patients with multiple cancers and Alzheimer's disease. Our lead application, Telo-MM is being developed to provide important, actionable information to medical professionals in the treatment of Multiple Myeloma, a deadly form of blood cancer. For more information, please visit www.telodx.com.

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as such term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-Looking Statements

Certain information contained herein may constitute "forward-looking information" under Canadian securities legislation. Forward-looking statements in this news release include statements regarding the Offering, the use of proceeds from the Offering, the conversion of Debentures and the exercise of Warrants. These forward-looking statements are based on the Company's estimates and are subject to known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that may cause the actual results to be materially different from those expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements or forward-looking information, including receipt of regulatory approvals and other risks. There can be no assurance that such statements will prove to be accurate, as actual results and future events could differ materially from those anticipated in such statements. Accordingly, readers should not place undue reliance on forward-looking statements and forward-looking information. The Company will not update any forward-looking statements or forward-looking information that are incorporated by reference herein, except as required by applicable securities laws.

