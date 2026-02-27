Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - February 27, 2026) - Telo Genomics Corp. (TSXV: TELO) (OTCQB: TDSGF) (the "Company" or "Telo Genomics"), a leader in the development of diagnostic and prognostic tests for human disease through the analysis of chromosomal telomeres, is pleased to announce that it has increased the size of its previously announced non-brokered private placement of non-transferable secured convertible debentures (the "Debentures") from up to $1,200,000 to up to $1,600,000 (the "Upsized Offering").

The Debentures will bear interest at a rate of 15% per annum, compounded quarterly, and will mature on December 15, 2026 (the "Maturity Date"). The principal amount of the Debentures may, at the holder's election, at any time before the Maturity Date, be converted into common shares of the Company (each, a "Share") at a conversion price of $0.05 per Share. The Company has no right to prepay the Debentures prior to the Maturity Date. For every $100,000 of convertible debentures issued, the Company will issue 2 million Detachable Warrants (each, a "Warrant"). Each Warrant will be exercisable to acquire one common share at an exercise price of $0.08 per share for a period of 12 months from the closing date.

The Company previously closed on an initial tranche of the Offering by issuing Debentures and 16,800,000 Warrants for aggregate gross proceeds of $840,000. The Company now intends to close one or two additional tranches for aggregate gross proceeds of up to $760,000, with the final tranche expected to close on or before March 6, 2026.

The Company may pay finder's fees in connection with the Upsized Offering.

The net proceeds of the Upsized Offering will be used for working capital and general corporate purposes.

All securities issued pursuant to the Upsized Offering will be subject to a statutory hold period of four months and one day from the date of issuance, in accordance with applicable Canadian securities laws.

The Upsized Offering remains subject to the receipt of all necessary regulatory approvals, including the approval of the TSX Venture Exchange.

This news release does not constitute an offer to sell or a solicitation of an offer to buy any securities in the United States. The securities have not been and will not be registered under the United States Securities Act of 1933, as amended, or any state securities laws, and may not be offered or sold in the United States absent registration or an applicable exemption from registration requirements.

About Telo Genomics

Telo Genomics is a biotech company pioneering the most comprehensive telomere platform in the industry with powerful applications and prognostic solutions. These include liquid biopsies and related technologies in oncology and neurological diseases. Liquid biopsy is a rapidly growing field of significant interest to the medical community for being less invasive and more easily replicated than traditional diagnostic approaches. By combining our team's considerable expertise in quantitative analysis of 3D telomeres with molecular biology and artificial intelligence to recognize disease associated genetic instability, Telo Genomics is developing simple and accurate products that improve day-to-day care for patients by serving the needs of pathologists, clinicians, academic researchers and drug developers. The benefits of our proprietary technology have been substantiated in 160+ peer reviewed publications and in 30+ clinical studies involving more than 3,000 patients with multiple cancers and Alzheimer's disease. Our lead application, Telo-MM is being developed to provide important, actionable information to medical professionals in the treatment of Multiple Myeloma, a deadly form of blood cancer. For more information, please visit www.telodx.com.

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as such term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-Looking Statements

Certain information contained herein may constitute "forward-looking information" under Canadian securities legislation. Generally, forward-looking information can be identified by the use of forward-looking terminology such as "will", "intends", "expects", "anticipates" or variations of such words and phrases or statements that certain actions, events or results "will" occur. Forward-looking statements in this news release include statements regarding the Upsized Offering, the expected closing of the remaining tranches of the Upsized Offering, the use of proceeds from the Upsized Offering, the issuance of Debentures and Warrants under the Upsized Offering, payment of finder's fees, , and receipt of TSX Venture Exchange approval. These forward-looking statements are based on the Company's estimates and are subject to known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that may cause the actual results, level of activity, performance or achievements of the Company to be materially different from those expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements or forward-looking information, including receipt of regulatory approvals and other risks. There can be no assurance that such statements will prove to be accurate, as actual results and future events could differ materially from those anticipated in such statements. Accordingly, readers should not place undue reliance on forward-looking statements and forward-looking information. The Company will not update any forward-looking statements or forward-looking information that are incorporated by reference herein, except as required by applicable securities laws.

THIS NEWS RELEASE IS NOT FOR DISTRIBUTION TO U.S. NEWSWIRE SERVICES OR FOR DISSEMINATION IN THE UNITED STATES

