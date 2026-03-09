Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - March 9, 2026) - Telo Genomics Corp. (TSXV: TELO) (OTCQB: TDSGF) (the "Company" or "Telo Genomics"), a leader in the development of diagnostic and prognostic tests for human disease through the analysis of chromosomal telomeres, is pleased to announce that it has closed the second and final tranche of its previously announced non-brokered private placement offering (the "Offering") of non-transferable secured convertible debentures ("Debentures") (see news releases dated January 19, 2026, February 18, 2026, and February 27, 2026) by issuing Debentures for gross proceeds of $545,000 (the "Second Tranche"), for aggregate gross proceeds from the Offering of $1,385,000.

The Debentures bear interest at a rate of 15% per annum, compounded quarterly, and will mature on December 15, 2026 (the "Maturity Date"). The principal amount of the Debentures may, at the holder's election, at any time before the Maturity Date, be converted into common shares of the Company (each, a "Share") at a conversion price of $0.05 per Share. The Company has no right to prepay the Debentures prior to the Maturity Date.

In connection with the sale of the Debentures, the Company issued to the purchasers one transferable detachable warrant (a "Warrant") for every $0.05 of principal amount of the Debentures subscribed for. The Company issued an aggregate of 10,900,000 Warrants in connection with the Second Tranche. Each Warrant will be exercisable to acquire one Share at an exercise price of $0.08 per Share until March 6, 2027.

The proceeds raised from the Offering are expected to be used for lab trials and general working capital.

In connection with the Second Tranche, the Company paid cash finder's fees of $33,950 and issued 679,000 finder's warrants (each, a "Finder's Warrant"). Each Finder's Warrant will be exercisable to acquire one Share at an exercise price of $0.08 per Share until March 6, 2028.

The Debentures, Warrants and Finder's Warrants issued in connection with the Second Tranche and any securities issuable upon conversion or exercise will be subject to a four month and one day hold period, expiring July 7, 2026 in accordance with applicable Canadian securities laws.

The Offering is subject to certain conditions, including but not limited to receipt of all necessary approvals from the TSX Venture Exchange.

Pursuant to Multilateral Instrument 61-101 - Protection of Minority Security Holders in Special Transactions ("MI 61-101"), the Company advises that two subscribers who purchased an aggregate of $45,000 of Debentures under the Second Tranche are considered to be related parties of the Company (the "Related Party Participation"). Specifically, John Price, the CFO of the Company, subscribed for $10,000 of Debentures and 200,000 Warrants, and John Farlinger, a director of the Company, subscribed for $35,000 of Debentures and 700,000 Warrants.

Each insider's participation in the Offering constitutes a "related party transaction" for the purposes of MI 61-101. The Company is relying on the exemptions from the formal valuation requirements contained in section 5.5(a) of MI 61-101 and from the minority shareholder approval requirements contained in section 5.7(1)(a) of MI 61-101, as the fair market value of the Related Party Participation does not exceed 25% of the Company's market capitalization, as determined in accordance with MI 61-101.

About Telo Genomics

Telo Genomics is a biotech company pioneering the most comprehensive telomere platform in the industry with powerful applications and prognostic solutions. These include liquid biopsies and related technologies in oncology and neurological diseases. Liquid biopsy is a rapidly growing field of significant interest to the medical community for being less invasive and more easily replicated than traditional diagnostic approaches. By combining our team's considerable expertise in quantitative analysis of 3D telomeres with molecular biology and artificial intelligence to recognize disease associated genetic instability, Telo Genomics is developing simple and accurate products that improve day-to-day care for patients by serving the needs of pathologists, clinicians, academic researchers and drug developers. The benefits of our proprietary technology have been substantiated in 160+ peer reviewed publications and in 30+ clinical studies involving more than 3,000 patients with multiple cancers and Alzheimer's disease. Our lead application, Telo-MM is being developed to provide important, actionable information to medical professionals in the treatment of Multiple Myeloma, a deadly form of blood cancer. For more information, please visit www.telodx.com.

Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-Looking Statements

Certain information contained herein may constitute "forward-looking information" under Canadian securities legislation. Generally, forward-looking information can be identified by the use of forward-looking terminology such as "will", "intends", "expects", "anticipates" or variations of such words and phrases or statements that certain actions, events or results "will" occur. Forward-looking statements in this news release include statements regarding the Offering, the use of proceeds from the Offering, the conversion of Debentures, the exercise of Warrants and Finder's Warrants, and receipt of TSX Venture Exchange approval. These forward-looking statements are based on the Company's estimates and are subject to known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that may cause the actual results, level of activity, performance or achievements of the Company to be materially different from those expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements or forward-looking information, including receipt of regulatory approvals and other risks. There can be no assurance that such statements will prove to be accurate, as actual results and future events could differ materially from those anticipated in such statements. Accordingly, readers should not place undue reliance on forward-looking statements and forward-looking information. The Company will not update any forward-looking statements or forward-looking information that are incorporated by reference herein, except as required by applicable securities laws.

