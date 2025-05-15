WARSAW (dpa-AFX) - Poland's economic growth moderated in the first quarter of 2025, while consumer price inflation slowed in April to the lowest level in eight months, separate reports from Statistics Poland showed on Thursday.Gross domestic product rose 0.7 percent sequentially in the first quarter, slower than the 1.4 percent increase in the fourth quarter, the flash data said.On a year-on-year basis, GDP growth moderated slightly to 3.8 percent in the March quarter from 3.9 percent in the previous quarter.Seasonally unadjusted GDP also expanded 3.2 percent annually, following a 3.4 percent rise in the December quarter.The statistical office will publish detailed data for the first quarter on June 2.Consumer price inflation in Poland softened to 4.3 percent in April from March's stable increase of 4.9 percent.Further, this was the slowest increase since August 2024, when prices had risen the same 4.3 percent.Food and non-alcoholic beverages grew 5.9 percent, while clothing and footwear prices dropped by 1.4 percent. Monthly, consumer prices rose 0.4 percent.Copyright(c) 2025 RTTNews.com. All Rights ReservedCopyright RTT News/dpa-AFX