WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Herc Holdings Inc. (HRI), Thursday announced clearance of the waiting period under the Hart-Scott-Rodino Antitrust Improvements Act of 1976, paving way to proceed with the previously announced acquisition of H&E Equipment Services, Inc. (HEES).Additionally, the company announced that the Securities and Exchange Commission had declared its Registration Statement on Form S-4 effective.The company added that the proposed acquisition is expected to close by early June 2025.In the pre-market hours, Herc's stock is trading at $133.45, down 0.74 percent on the New York Stock Exchange.Copyright(c) 2025 RTTNews.com. All Rights ReservedCopyright RTT News/dpa-AFX