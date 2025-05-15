Preservica Expands Preserve365 to Microsoft Outlook, Adding Seamless, AI-Ready Email Preservation Within Microsoft 365

BOSTON, MA / ACCESS Newswire / May 15, 2025 / Preservica , the leader in Active Digital Preservation archiving, has introduced the latest enhancements to Preserve365®-deepening its embedded integration with Microsoft 365 and giving organizations even greater control over long-term information governance within everyday workflows.

Building on the rapid uptake of Preserve365 for Microsoft SharePoint archiving across government and regulated industries , Preservica is adding support for Microsoft Outlook to make the long-term archiving and preservation of high-value emails, such as those of significant individuals, executives, groups or elected officials, a seamless part of the Microsoft 365 experience.

"Preserve365 addresses the pressing need at many organizations to simplify and automate compliance and reduce risk and cost by ensuring critical long-term records in Microsoft 365 can always be quickly found, trusted and actioned for regulatory, legal, operational and AI needs over decades." says Stuart Read Chief Product Officer at Preservica "Archiving and preserving high-value emails is a priority focus for many of our customers. Adding embedded Microsoft Outlook archiving not only demonstrates our ongoing investment in Preserve365 but also enables customers to make the long-term preservation of critical emails part of everyday Microsoft 365 workflows and tools."

This seamless, embedded approach empowers Microsoft customers to maximize their existing Microsoft 365 investments-enhancing compliance, reducing costs, and complementing separate medium-term email archiving strategies. By leveraging native permissions, retention labels, and automation, organizations can accelerate AI-readiness and streamline information governance without disrupting user workflows.

Embedded Active Digital Preservation

Preservica's embedded Active Digital Preservation goes beyond conventional archiving by managing all elements of an email-attachments, metadata, and message content-as a single, tamper-evident entity. This ensures the integrity and context of records are preserved over time, while component files are automatically converted into recommended formats for long-term readability. As a result, organizations gain a trusted, AI-ready foundation for deriving reliable and optimized AI insights and maintaining compliance for decades to come.

Early Access Group

Preserve365 for Microsoft Outlook is now in Early Preview and customers will be invited to participate in an Early Access Group to collaborate with other organizations to further refine use cases and product capabilities.

