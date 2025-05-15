Anzeige
Mehr »
Donnerstag, 15.05.2025 - Börsentäglich über 12.000 News
Verpasst du gerade die Buffett-Aktie der neuen Generation?
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: 870747 | ISIN: US5949181045 | Ticker-Symbol: MSF
Tradegate
15.05.25 | 16:23
405,75 Euro
+0,05 % +0,20
Branche
Software
Aktienmarkt
NASDAQ-100
DJ Industrial
S&P 100
S&P 500
1-Jahres-Chart
MICROSOFT CORPORATION Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
MICROSOFT CORPORATION 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
405,75405,8016:24
405,65405,7516:24
ACCESS Newswire
15.05.2025 15:02 Uhr
162 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Preservica Expands Preserve365 to Microsoft Outlook, Adding Seamless, AI-Ready Email Preservation Within Microsoft 365

Finanznachrichten News

BOSTON, MA / ACCESS Newswire / May 15, 2025 / Preservica, the leader in Active Digital Preservation archiving, has introduced the latest enhancements to Preserve365®-deepening its embedded integration with Microsoft 365 and giving organizations even greater control over long-term information governance within everyday workflows.

Building on the rapid uptake of Preserve365 for Microsoft SharePoint archiving across government and regulated industries, Preservica is adding support for Microsoft Outlook to make the long-term archiving and preservation of high-value emails, such as those of significant individuals, executives, groups or elected officials, a seamless part of the Microsoft 365 experience.

"Preserve365 addresses the pressing need at many organizations to simplify and automate compliance and reduce risk and cost by ensuring critical long-term records in Microsoft 365 can always be quickly found, trusted and actioned for regulatory, legal, operational and AI needs over decades." says Stuart Read Chief Product Officer at Preservica "Archiving and preserving high-value emails is a priority focus for many of our customers. Adding embedded Microsoft Outlook archiving not only demonstrates our ongoing investment in Preserve365 but also enables customers to make the long-term preservation of critical emails part of everyday Microsoft 365 workflows and tools."

This seamless, embedded approach empowers Microsoft customers to maximize their existing Microsoft 365 investments-enhancing compliance, reducing costs, and complementing separate medium-term email archiving strategies. By leveraging native permissions, retention labels, and automation, organizations can accelerate AI-readiness and streamline information governance without disrupting user workflows.

Embedded Active Digital Preservation

Preservica's embedded Active Digital Preservation goes beyond conventional archiving by managing all elements of an email-attachments, metadata, and message content-as a single, tamper-evident entity. This ensures the integrity and context of records are preserved over time, while component files are automatically converted into recommended formats for long-term readability. As a result, organizations gain a trusted, AI-ready foundation for deriving reliable and optimized AI insights and maintaining compliance for decades to come.

Early Access Group

Preserve365 for Microsoft Outlook is now in Early Preview and customers will be invited to participate in an Early Access Group to collaborate with other organizations to further refine use cases and product capabilities.

Learn more about Preserve365.

About Preservica

Preservica is changing the way thousands of organizations around the world protect and re-use long-term digital information. Preservica's unique Active Digital Preservation archiving software automatically keeps every file alive in future-friendly formats over decades to ensure that critical, high-value information can always be quickly found and actioned for FOI, compliance, legal, brand, knowledge reuse and cultural needs.

Preservica customers include leading corporations, archives, libraries, museums and government organizations around the world that trust their data protection to Preservica. For more information, visit https://preservica.com/.

Twitter: @Preservica
LinkedIn: @Preservica

Media Contact:

Meg Fornataro
York IE
meg@york.ie

SOURCE: Preservica



View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:
https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/computers-technology-and-internet/preservica-expands-preserve365r-to-microsoft-outlook-adding-seaml-1027428

© 2025 ACCESS Newswire
Die USA haben fertig! 5 Aktien für den China-Boom
Die Finanzwelt ist im Umbruch! Nach Jahren der Dominanz erschüttert Donald Trumps erratische Wirtschaftspolitik das Fundament des amerikanischen Kapitalismus. Handelskriege, Rekordzölle und politische Isolation haben eine Kapitalflucht historischen Ausmaßes ausgelöst.

Milliarden strömen aus den USA – und suchen neue, lukrative Ziele. Und genau hier kommt China ins Spiel. Trotz aller Spannungen wächst die chinesische Wirtschaft dynamisch weiter, Innovation und Digitalisierung treiben die Märkte an.

Im kostenlosen Spezialreport stellen wir Ihnen 5 Aktien aus China vor, die vom US-Niedergang profitieren und das Potenzial haben, den Markt regelrecht zu überflügeln. Wer jetzt klug investiert, sichert sich den Zugang zu den neuen Wachstums-Champions von morgen.

Holen Sie sich den neuesten Report! Verpassen Sie nicht, welche 5 Aktien die Konkurrenz aus den USA outperformen dürften, und laden Sie sich das Gratis-PDF jetzt kostenlos herunter.

Dieses exklusive Angebot gilt aber nur für kurze Zeit! Daher jetzt downloaden!
Hier klicken
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.