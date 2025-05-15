Prysmian's Andrea Pirondini Honored with the 2025 WAI Champion Award at Interwire 2025

HIGHLAND HEIGHTS, KY / ACCESS Newswire / May 15, 2025 / Prysmian, a world leader in the energy transition and digital transformation, announces that North America CEOAndrea Pirondini has received the 2025 WAI Champion Award in recognition of his outstanding commitment to The Wire Association International and its mission to serve the technical, manufacturing, and business development needs of the global wire and cable industry. The honor was formally presented to Pirondini during The Wire Association International's Interwire 2025 Conference & Trade Exposition in Atlanta, Georgia.

Under Pirondini's leadership, Prysmian has significantly deepened its involvement with The Wire Association International, playing an instrumental role in advancing industry collaboration and knowledge sharing. Since assuming his position as North America CEO in 2021, Prysmian's active membership within the association has grown from just 30 to more than 120 members-an expansion that underscores the company's dedication to industry development and education.

"I am deeply honored to receive this award," said Pirondini. "At Prysmian, we believe in giving back to the industry that fuels our innovation and success. Supporting The Wire Association International has allowed us to help shape the future of wire and cable manufacturing while learning from and collaborating with the best in the business."

Daniel Blais, Vice President of North America Engineering and Canada Manufacturing Area Utilities for Prysmian North America and immediate past president of The Wire Association International added, "Our long-standing partnership with The Wire Association International has been mutually beneficial as it allows us to contribute to the industry's progress, while strengthening our own talent and technical expertise through active engagement in committees and with leadership roles within the Association."

The 2025 WAI Champion Award is presented annually to individuals who exemplify exceptional dedication to the goals and growth of The Wire Association International, making a lasting impact on the global wire and cable community. Pirondini also gave the keynote address at Interwire focusing on the transformative change shaping the industry and the need for innovation to build resilient solutions for the future.

Prysmian North America

Based in Highland Heights, Ky., Prysmian North America is a benchmark player in the energy transition and digital transformation. Prysmian's strategy is perfectly aligned with the main market drivers by developing resilient, high-performing, sustainable, and innovative cable systems for the transmission, power grid, electricity and digital solutions segments. Prysmian's North American operations include 29 plant locations and nearly 8,000 associates with net sales of $8 billion. Additional information is available at na.prysmian.com.

Globally, Prysmian is the largest cable solutions provider in the world, with more than 33,000 employees, 107 production plants and 27 R&D centers in over 50 countries. In 2024, global sales exceeded €17 billion.

Media Relations

Anna Wright

VP Marketing & Communications

anna.wright@prysmiangroup.com

Justine David

Mower

jdavid@mower.com

