BUCHAREST (dpa-AFX) - Romania's economic growth moderated further in the first quarter, preliminary data from the statistical office showed on Thursday.On an unadjusted basis, GDP rose 0.2 percent annually in the March quarter, slower than the revised 0.5 percent rise in the preceding three-month period. During the third quarter of 2024, the rate of expansion was 1.5 percent.Meanwhile, seasonally adjusted GDP growth improved somewhat to 0.5 percent from 0.4 percent in the previous quarter.Compared to the previous quarter, Romanian GDP stagnated in the first quarter, following a 0.5 percent expansion in the fourth quarter.Copyright(c) 2025 RTTNews.com. All Rights ReservedCopyright RTT News/dpa-AFX