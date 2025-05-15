Super Micro Computer, Inc.: Supermicro's Revolutionary Data Center Building Block Solutions (DCBBS) Simplify and Shorten Global-Scale Buildouts of AI/IT Liquid-Cooled Data Centers

Easy-to-design, easy-to-build, easy-to-deploy, and easy-to-operate solution for all critical computing and cooling infrastructure

SAN JOSE, Calif., May 15, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Supermicro, Inc. (NASDAQ: SMCI), a Total IT Solution Provider for AI, Cloud, Storage, and 5G/Edge, is announcing Data Center Building Block Solutions, the easiest solution to overcome the immense complexities of outfitting liquid cooled AI factories with all critical infrastructure components, including servers, storage, networking, rack, liquid cooling, software, services, and support. As an expansion of Supermicro's System Building Block Solutions, DCBBS adopts a standardized, yet flexible solution architecture, vastly expanded in scope to handle the most demanding AI data center training and inference workloads, enabling easier data center planning, buildout, and operation - all while reducing cost.

"Supermicro's DCBBS enables clients to easily construct data center infrastructure with the fastest time-to-market and time-to-online advantage, deploying as quickly as three months," said Charles Liang, president and CEO of Supermicro. "With our total solution coverage, including designing data center layouts and network topologies, power and battery backup-units, DCBBS simplifies and accelerates AI data center buildouts leading to reduced costs and improved quality."

For more information, please visit www.supermicro.com/DCBBS

DCBBS offers packages of pre-validated data center-level scalable units, including a 256-node AI Factory DCBBS scalable unit, designed to alleviate the burden of prolonged data center design by providing a streamlined package of floor plans, rack elevations, bill of materials, and more. Supermicro provides comprehensive first-party services to ensure project success, starting from consultation to on-site deployment and continued on-site support. DCBBS is customizable at the system-level, rack cluster-level, and data center-level to meet virtually any project requirements.

Along with our DLC-2 technology, DCBBS also helps customers save up to 40% power, reducing 60% data center footprint, and decreasing 40% water consumption, all of which leads to 20% lower TCO.

AI Factory Data Center-Level Scalable Unit

The need for AI infrastructure continues to scale: AI training clusters require clusters of thousands of GPUs to develop foundation models. AI inference applications are also leveraging more test-time compute capacity by running multiple inference passes with a mixture of models to deliver greater intelligence. Supermicro's AI Factory DCBBS package fully equips data centers to tackle these rising AI computational requirements.

Solutions from Supermicro include up to 256 Liquid Cooled 4U Supermicro NVIDIA HGX system nodes, each system equipped with 8 NVIDIA Blackwell GPUs (2,048 GPUs in total), interconnected with up to 800Gb/s NVIDIA Quantum-X800 InfiniBand or NVIDIA Spectrum X Ethernet networking platform. The compute fabric is supported by elastically scalable tiered storage with high-performance PCIe Gen5 NVMe, TCO optimized Data Lake nodes, and resilient management system nodes for continuous uninterrupted operation.

System-Level, Rack-Level, and Data Center-Level Customization

Supermicro features a modular building block approach, composed of three hierarchical levels: the system-level, rack-level, and data center level, giving customers unparalleled design options in determining a system-level bill of materials, down to selecting individual components, including CPUs, GPUs, DIMMs, drives, and NICs. System-level customization ensures the ability to meet specialized hardware requirements for a particular data center workloads and applications and allows for granular fine-tuning of data center resources.

Supermicro aids in designing rack enclosure elevation layouts to ensure optimization for thermals and cabling, giving customers the ability to select the type of rack enclosure, including 42U, 48U, and 52U configurations.

After the initial consultation with the customer, Supermicro delivers a project proposal tailored to a given data center power budget, performance target, or other requirements.

Supermicro DLC-2

With liquid-cooled data centers growing from less than 1% of the market to an expected 30% within a year, Supermicro is driving the industry-wide adoption of DLC by helping customers achieve the challenge of needing to build new liquid-cooled data centers that can more efficiently remove heat.

DLC provides unmatched efficiency by capturing heat directly from the individual chips, including AI GPUs running at 1000W TDP and beyond. Liquid cooling infrastructure is planned and deployed at data center scale, including the piping and facility-side liquid cooling tower for heat dissipation. Supermicro leads the industry in providing a total solution for direct-to-chip liquid cooling infrastructure, consisting of DLC systems, in-rack or in-row coolant distribution units, coolant distribution manifolds, cooling towards, and more. Supermicro's DLC-2 brings further improvements:

Cold Plates CPU, GPU, PCle Switch, DIMM, VRM, PSU and more Max Inlet Water Temperature Up to 45°C Noise Level As low as 50dB LC Heat Capture Up to 98% Data Center Power Savings (vs. Air-cooling) Up to 40%

Service & Software Building Blocks

DCBBS includes the services required to achieve time-to-market and time-to-online quickly, without having to drain the customer's own IT resources. Supermicro offers a complete portfolio of service-level building blocks such as datacenter design, solution validation, and professional onsite deployment. It includes continued on-site support to ensure long-term success, along with a 4-hour Onsite Response time option for mission-critical uptime.

Supermicro's SuperCloud Composer® provides a suite of infrastructure management capabilities, with rich analytics that manage compute, storage, and network building blocks at cloud scale.

In addition to services, Supermicro has broad expertise in data center application integration, including AI training, AI inferencing, cluster management, and workload orchestration. This includes supporting customers deploying the NVIDIA AI Enterprise software platform. Supermicro provides full services for software provisioning and validation based on the customer's software stack.

