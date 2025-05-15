Resmed, Inc.: Resmed Champions Sleep Health as The Official Sleep Partner of The Qatar Airways British & Irish Lions Tour to Australia 2025

SAN DIEGO and LONDON and DUBLIN and SYDNEY, May 15, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Resmed (NYSE: RMD, ASX: RMD), the leading health technology company focused on sleep, breathing, and care delivered in the home, has been named the Official Sleep Partner of the Qatar Airways British & Irish Lions Tour to Australia.

The Tour brings rugby fans' dreams to life over a six-week period. For the first time in 12 years, The Lions squad, alongside an estimated 40,000 fans, will battle it out with the Wallabies, Super Rugby Pacific teams, and exhibition sides in six cities across Australia.

As the Official Sleep Partner, Resmed will launch 'Tackle Your Sleep,' a digital and content focused campaign featuring legendary rugby players. The campaign takes a light-hearted look at serious sleep health issues affecting players and the fans in Australia, the UK, and Ireland, with the rugby legends sharing advice and tools to support better sleep. The campaign aims to raise awareness about the importance of quality sleep for the rugby players and fans, as the third pillar of health, alongside exercise and diet1.



Poor sleep can take a serious toll on mental health, physical health2, relationships3, and daily performance4. For athletes, it can impair optimal training, motivation, physical performance, and increase the risk of fatigue-related injuries3. A study of 175 rugby and cricket players found that half were classified as poor sleepers, with many reporting significant daytime fatigue5 - highlighting how sleep hygiene and recovery routines can offer a real competitive edge.

Despite these known negative effects, Resmed's 2025 Global Sleep Survey foundthat one in four people globally are choosing to live with poor sleep6.



Katrin Pucknat, Chief Marketing Officer of Resmed, said: "Poor sleep affects every aspect of our lives, but the good news is there are steps we can take to improve our sleep health.

"As the Official Sleep Partner of the tour, we're excited to raise awareness about the powerful connection between sleep and athletic performance and inspire fans to think about the role that sleep plays in their own lives, while having some fun along the way."

Ben Calveley, CEO of The British & Irish Lions said: "The Lions are always seeking new ways to support our players and management team and sleep is a vital component of performance.

"Resmed adds another dimension to our acclimatisation and recovery strategies, ensuring the squad is primed to perform for the duration of the Tour. They will also be sharing insights to help travelling supporters stay well rested and in full voice for each fixture."

Rugby Australia CEO, Phil Waugh said: "Resmed is a leader in their field and we're incredibly pleased to welcome them as an official partner for this year's British & Irish Lions Tour.

"Quality sleep is certainly important for our players to perform at their best but there's no doubt good sleep is just as vital for all those celebrating and connecting throughout the Tour across Australia."



The British & Irish Lions will play 10 matches in total, with three Test matches against the Wallabies in Brisbane, Melbourne, and Sydney.



About The British & Irish Lions

The British & Irish Lions is an iconic sporting brand in the world of rugby. Every four years, the Lions Men - the best of the best selected from England, Ireland, Scotland and Wales - travel to the southern hemisphere to take on Australia, New Zealand, or South Africa on landmark tours.

The British & Irish Lions has announced the initial details of a historic inaugural Lions Women's Tour with the best women's players from England, Ireland, Scotland, and Wales traveling to New Zealand to play the current world champions in 2027. The British & Irish Lions will continue to collaborate with all key stakeholders, including its constituent Unions, World Rugby, and the various leagues to finalise full Tour details.

The Lions is the pinnacle of players' careers, a once in a lifetime experience for fans and leaves an enduring legacy wherever the team visits. The Lions foundations are strong, built upon 130 years of history and tradition with tours taking place regularly since 1888.

About Resmed

Resmed (NYSE: RMD, ASX: RMD) creates life-changing health technologies that people love. We're relentlessly committed to pioneering innovative technology to empower millions of people in 140 countries to live happier, healthier lives. Our AI-powered digital health solutions, cloud-connected devices, and intelligent software make home healthcare more personalized, accessible, and effective. Ultimately, Resmed envisions a world where every person can achieve their full potential through better sleep and breathing, with care delivered in their own home. Learn more about how we're redefining sleep health at resmed.com and follow @Resmed.

The 2025 British and Irish Lions Tour of Australia

Western Force v British & Irish Lions at 5:45pm AWST on Saturday 28 June at Optus Stadium, Perth

Queensland Reds v British & Irish Lions at 7:45pm AEST on Wednesday 2 July at Suncorp Stadium, Brisbane

New South Wales Waratahs v British & Irish Lions at 7:45pm AEST on Saturday 5 July at Allianz Stadium, Sydney

ACT Brumbies v British & Irish Lions at 7:45pm AEST on Wednesday 9 July at GIO Stadium, Canberra

AUNZ Invitational XV v British & Irish Lions at 7:15pm ACST on Saturday 12 July at Adelaide Oval, Adelaide

Wallabies v British & Irish Lions at 7:45pm AEST on Saturday July 19 at Suncorp Stadium, Brisbane

First Nations & Pasifika XV v British & Irish Lions at 7:45pm AEST on Tuesday 22 July at Marvel Stadium, Melbourne

Wallabies v British & Irish Lions at 7:45pm AEST on Saturday July 26 at Melbourne Cricket Ground, Melbourne

Wallabies v British & Irish Lions at 7:45pm AEST on Saturday August 2 at Accor Stadium, Sydney



