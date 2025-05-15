WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Transportation Secretary Sean P. Duffy has called out 16 states and the District of Columbia that are trying to block the U.S. Department of Transportation's update of the previous administration's National Electric Vehicle Infrastructure (NEVI) Formula Program.NEVI was established to fund states' deployment of EV charging infrastructure, but the program's convoluted structure has made it nearly impossible to utilize. In February, Secretary Duffy and the Federal Highway Administration launched a review of the program's inefficient guidance and failed performance.'The Biden-Buttigieg Administration failed miserably to deliver EV chargers despite their promises. Congress gave the Secretary the authority to issue program guidance and ensure money is being spent efficiently, and that's exactly what we are doing. It's rich that California has joined this lawsuit, given that California has spent billions of taxpayer dollars on a boondoggle rail project that has yet to lay a single piece of track,' said U.S. Transportation Secretary Sean P. Duffy.Three and a half years since the NEVI Formula Program was enacted, approximately 84 percent of its funds remain unobligated, the U.S. Department of Transportation said in a press release.It accused the Biden Administration of wasting time, money, and public trust in implementing the program.The Federal Highway Administration is working to streamline the NEVI Formula Program Guidance to align with the Trump Administration's priorities of safety, efficiency, and innovation, the Department added.Copyright(c) 2025 RTTNews.com. All Rights ReservedCopyright RTT News/dpa-AFX