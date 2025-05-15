TOKYO, May 15, 2025 - (JCN Newswire) - Mitsubishi Heavy Industries Thermal Systems, Ltd. (MHI Thermal Systems), a part of Mitsubishi Heavy Industries (MHI) Group, has received the 52nd (2024) Technology Award(Note1) from the Japan Society of Refrigerating and Air Conditioning Engineers (JSRAE) for its JHT-Y/JHT-YI series of centrifugal chillers. The award was presented in recognition of the development of large-capacity centrifugal chillers that use the HFO-1234yf refrigerant, which has a low GWP.(Note2) The award ceremony was held in Tokyo on May 15.The JSRAE technology award is given for outstanding technical achievements that significantly contribute towards the development of refrigeration and air conditioning technology. The award applies to new technology in the fields of refrigeration and air conditioning, as well as food refrigeration, cryobiology and medicine. This is the third time MHI group has received this award for its centrifugal chillers, following the NART series of high-efficiency centrifugal chillers in 2002, and the GART / GART-I series of high-efficiency centrifugal chillers in 2015. It is also the second award for the JHT-Y/JHT-YI series, following the "Minister of the Environment Award for Climate Action 2024" sponsored by Japan's Ministry of the Environment.(Note3)The constant-speed JHT-Y and inverter-equipped JHT-YI are new series for large-capacity centrifugal chillers launched in June 2022. Both models in the series adopt the HFO-1234yf refrigerant with extremely low environmental impact (GWP below 1) and the capacities ranging from 300 to 5,400 refrigeration tons (RT) (Note4), meeting the required capacity range of large-scale data center (2,500 to 3,000 RT), an area where demand is expected to grow rapidly. The series utilize a newly designed compressor, outstanding efficiency has been achieved: the constant-speed model to achieve a maximum rated COP(Note5) of 6.4, the inverter-equipped model achieves an IPLV(Note6) of 8.8 and a maximum part load COP of 24.9. A smaller compressor size, together with the optimized centrifugal chiller structure layout, also contributes to the effective use of the space, enabling smooth installation from existing equipment. The replacement of an existing equipment using a higher-GWP HFC (hydrofluorocarbon) refrigerant with the JHT-YI can reduce annual energy consumption and CO2 emissions by approximately 65%(Note7), contributing significantly to mitigating environmental impacts. The JHT-Y and JHT-YI models are also adaptable to a wide range of applications: air-conditioning, heating, as well as low-temperature and heating processes in beverage plants, etc.The HFO-1234yf refrigerant, which is also used in car air-conditioners and vending machines, has a GWP of below 1 and ODP(Note8) of zero, and is categorized as non-Freon refrigerant according to Japan's Revised Fluorocarbons Recovery and Destruction Law(Note9). For these reasons, it is not subject to this Law that regulates the Fluorocarbons' emissions into the atmosphere, recovery, and destruction after usage. Concerning an equipment with higher-GWP HFC refrigerant including HFC-134a, which was widely used before the revised legislation took effect, it has been made compulsory to reduce in both their production and usage volumes as it has a significant impact on global warming. In 2025 and onward, it is scheduled that the regulations on the supply of equipment with higher-GWP refrigerants to the market will be tightened further in the Japanese market, therefore, currently the demands for the equipment with low-GWP refrigerants, ex. the JHT-Y/JHT-YI series, are increasing and earlier upgrading is required in the market.MHI Thermal Systems is Japan's leading manufacturer of centrifugal chillers, having delivered numerous units for district cooling/heating, factory air-conditioning, etc. Going forward, the Company will continue to focus on developing high-performance products using low-GWP refrigerants covering - together with the small and medium-capacity ETI-Z series - a capacity span of 150 to 5,400 RT, as its way of contributing to environmental protection on a global scale.(1) This prize was known as the "JAR Award" from the 1st award (1973) to the 7th (1979), and since the 8th award (1980) has been divided into academic awards and technical awards.(2) GWP: global warming potential. CO2 is assigned a GWP of 1. The lower the GWP factor, the less impact on the environment.(3) For further information, refer to the following press release: https://www.mhi.com/news/241203.html(4) One ton of refrigeration is approximately 3.516 kW. Capacity above 2,700 RT requires two compressors (parallel type).(5) COP: coefficient of performance as calculated based on Japanese Industrial Standards (JIS). The higher the COP, the higher the level of energy savings.(6) IPLV: integrated part load value, an indicator of the efficiency of an air-conditioner during part load operation. The higher the IPLV, the higher the level of energy savings.(7) Compared with our previous model (20 years ago)(8) ODP: ozone depletion potential, a coefficient expressing the relative amount of degradation to the ozone layer compared to trichlorofluoromethane (CFC-11), a refrigerant previously in wide use which has a fixed ODP of 1.0. The lower the ODP, the lower the destructive impact on the ozone layer.(9) This revised law, which took effect on April 1, 2015, stipulates rules for the rational use and proper management of fluorocarbons.