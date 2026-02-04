

TOKYO (dpa-AFX) - Mitsubishi Heavy Industries Ltd. (MHVYF) reported earnings for its nine months that Increased, from last year



The company's bottom line came in at JPY210.996 billion, or JPY62.79 per share. This compares with JPY172.110 billion, or JPY51.19 per share, last year.



The company's revenue for the period rose 9.2% to JPY3.326 trillion from JPY3.047 trillion last year.



Mitsubishi Heavy Industries Ltd. earnings at a glance (GAAP) :



-Guidance: Full year EPS guidance: JPY 77.38 Full year revenue guidance: JPY 4.800 T



