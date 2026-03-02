TOKYO, Mar 2, 2026 - (JCN Newswire) - Mitsubishi Heavy Industries, Ltd. (MHI) and SoftBank Corp. (SoftBank) today announced the launch of a demonstration experiment using SoftBank's AI-RAN product(1) "AITRAS" to deploy edge AI applications(2) within the edge data center(3) "DIAVAULT" solution installed at MHI's Yokohama Hardtech Hub (YHH). This demonstration will verify the effectiveness of high-speed AI inference executed over a secure and stable communication environment isolated from external networks in an on-premises(4) setting.Furthermore, both companies have agreed to integrate MHI's highly scalable edge data center facility technologies with "AITRAS" to enable AI execution in real-world environments, aiming for social implementation of a new AI infrastructure.- Background of CollaborationIn recent years, efforts to enhance the operation and maintenance of equipment through AI, referred to as "AI Transformation," have accelerated across various industries, including energy and industrial machinery. To utilize AI effectively in such real-world environments, there is a growing demand for data centers that can be installed closer to the operational sites and provide an AI execution environment that balances stable communication and data security.- Overview of Demonstration ExperimentIn response to these practical challenges, as the first step of this collaboration, an AI-RAN environment using "AITRAS" will be constructed within the on-premises "DIAVAULT" solution. An AI application developed by MHI that can "Defect Detection & Repair AI Application for Mitsubishi Heavy Industries Products" will be deployed within this environment for demonstration testing.During the demonstration, image and video data sent from field workers' smart devices will be analyzed in real-time within the closed network environment to identify fault locations and suggest appropriate repair methods.- Value Delivered by This DemonstrationThrough this demonstration, the following three points will be validated:1. Real-time analysis through edge AI processingAI processing is completed within the closed network without passing through the cloud, significantly reducing data transmission and analysis latency under a stable communication infrastructure.2. Enhanced security and closed network environmentA secure AI inference environment is established that prevents confidential product data from leaving the company.3. Efficiency and standardization of repair operationsAI-based fault identification reduces the operational burden that previously relied on the expertise of skilled technicians.- Future OutlookBuilding on this collaboration agreement and demonstration experiment, both companies will leverage their respective strengths to develop a scalable and reliable edge AI operational platform that continuously adapts to AI advancements. They will also promote initiatives to accelerate customers' on-site "AI Transformation" through the creation of innovative solutions.(1) A technology concept that realizes both RAN (Radio Access Network) control functions and AI server functions on the same hardware platform. "AITRAS" is an integrated AI-RAN product that provides high-capacity, high-performance, and high-quality communication networks at carrier grade and also enables the provision of AI applications.(2) Applications that perform data processing and AI inference at the site where the data is created, rather than in the cloud.(3) A small-scale data center installed close to users and devices.(4) A system where servers are placed at sites such as companies, factories, or research institutes rather than in the cloud, allowing direct management and processing of data.- SoftBank, the SoftBank name and logo are registered trademarks or trademarks of SoftBank Group Corp. in Japan and other countries.- Other company, product and service names in this press release are registered trademarks or trademarks of the respective companies.About MHI GroupMitsubishi Heavy Industries (MHI) Group is one of the world's leading industrial groups, spanning energy, smart infrastructure, industrial machinery, aerospace and defense. MHI Group combines cutting-edge technology with deep experience to deliver innovative, integrated solutions that help to realize a carbon neutral world, improve the quality of life and ensure a safer world. For more information, please visit www.mhi.com or follow our insights and stories on spectra.mhi.com.Source: Mitsubishi Heavy Industries, Ltd.Copyright 2026 JCN Newswire . All rights reserved.