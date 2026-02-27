TOKYO, Feb 27, 2026 - (JCN Newswire) - Mitsubishi Heavy Industries Compressor Corporation (MCO), a part of Mitsubishi Heavy Industries (MHI) Group, has acquired all shares of AST Turbo AG (AST), a Swiss company specializing in rotating equipment maintenance services, as of February 27.AST is engaged in maintenance, inspection, and field services for rotating equipment such as compressors and steam turbines that drive compressors, used in resource and energy development sites, including in the oil and gas sectors. The company has highly experienced technical supervisors and advanced engineering capabilities, such as virtual assembly technology utilizing 3D laser measurement(*1). AST has a proven track record of projects in Europe, North America, the Middle East, and other regions worldwide. Through this acquisition, MCO aims to strengthen its field service system in international markets.Turbo machinery such as compressors requires indispensable after-sales services, including replacement of consumable parts, repairs, and inspections following installation. In recent years, customers have increasingly requested shorter inspection intervals to improve equipment uptime, along with greater use of virtual assembly technology and deployment of experienced supervisors. MCO and AST have a long established and collaborative relationship and have jointly provided field service on several projects to date. Following the acquisition, under the leadership of AST's current management team, the company will leverage its existing customer and business base, while integrating MCO's and the MHI Group's technological expertise and know-how to further enhance service quality and expand business operations.With this acquisition, MCO is committed to better meeting customer expectations and delivering high-quality services to customers worldwide.This acquisition is an example of the partnering initiatives promoted by the MHI Group. The Company will continue to build strategic partnerships globally to incorporate external expertise through partnering efforts and deliver its technologies, products, and services to a wider range of customers.(*1) Virtual assembly technology refers to a technique that uses 3D data to simulate the product assembly process on a computer. This enables the omission of certain on-site assembly steps, resulting in shorter inspection periods, maintaining plant high availability.About AST Turbo AGCompany Name: AST Turbo AGHeadquarters: Altendorf, SwitzerlandFounded: 2012Core Business: Maintenance and field services including installation for rotating equipment such as compressors and steam turbines that drive compressorsFor more information, please visit https://www.ast-turbo.com/About MHI GroupMitsubishi Heavy Industries (MHI) Group is one of the world's leading industrial groups, spanning energy, smart infrastructure, industrial machinery, aerospace and defense. MHI Group combines cutting-edge technology with deep experience to deliver innovative, integrated solutions that help to realize a carbon neutral world, improve the quality of life and ensure a safer world. For more information, please visit www.mhi.com or follow our insights and stories on spectra.mhi.com.Source: Mitsubishi Heavy Industries, Ltd.Copyright 2026 JCN Newswire . All rights reserved.