BEIJING (dpa-AFX) - Connect Biopharma Holdings (CNTB) posted a net loss of $10.3 million, or $0.19 per share, for the three months ended March 31, 2025, compared with a net loss of $8.7 million, or $0.16 per share, for the same period in 2024.Cash, cash equivalents and short-term investments were $84.0 million as of March 31, 2025. Based on current operating plans, the company expects that its cash, cash equivalents and short-term investments will be sufficient to fund operations into 2027.For more earnings news, earnings calendar, and earnings for stocks, visit rttnews.com.Copyright(c) 2025 RTTNews.com. All Rights ReservedCopyright RTT News/dpa-AFX