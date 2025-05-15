SOFIA (dpa-AFX) - Bulgaria's economy expanded at a slightly slower pace in the first quarter of 2025, a flash report from the statistical office showed on Thursday.Separate official data showed that consumer price inflation eased in April to the lowest level in four months.Gross domestic product advanced a seasonally adjusted 3.1 percent year-on-year in the first quarter, following a 3.4 percent growth in the three months to December.On the expenditure breakdown, final consumption increased 7.1 percent annually in the March quarter, and gross capital formation grew by 6.1 percent. Meanwhile, exports dropped 3.4 percent, while imports rose by 6.2 percent.On a quarterly basis, GDP showed an increase of 0.6 percent.Elsewhere, consumer price inflation eased to a 4-month low of 3.5 percent in April from March's stable increase of 4.0 percent.Transport charges were 3.1 percent less expensive compared to last year, and health costs declined by 5.4 percent. Meanwhile, prices for food and non-alcoholic beverages grew by 5.9 percent.Monthly, consumer prices dropped 0.8 percent in April, reversing a 0.2 percent rise a month ago. Further, this was the first drop in seven months.Copyright(c) 2025 RTTNews.com. All Rights ReservedCopyright RTT News/dpa-AFX