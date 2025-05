Thwaites (Daniel) Plc - Directorate Change

PR Newswire

LONDON, United Kingdom, May 15

Daniel Thwaites has announced that Kevin Georgel is to join the Company as a non-executive director with effect from 1 June 2025. Kevin Georgel is currently the Chief Executive of family owned St Austell Brewery in Cornwall and was previously Chairman of the British Beer and Pub Association and the former CEO of Admiral Taverns.