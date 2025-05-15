LJUBLJANA (dpa-AFX) - Slovakia's economic growth moderated in the first quarter of 2025, flash data from the Statistical Office of the Slovak Republic showed on Thursday.Gross domestic product grew an unadjusted 0.9 percent year-over-year in the first quarter, following a 1.7 percent rise in the fourth quarter. Further, the growth came below 1.0 percent, which was the first time in two years.The overall expansion in the first quarter was mainly supported by domestic demand, namely the final consumption of households and public administration, the agency said. Meanwhile, the continued decline in investments contributed to the slowdown in growth.On a seasonally adjusted basis, the annual GDP growth eased to 1.0 percent from 1.5 percent.On a quarterly basis, GDP advanced 0.2 percent versus a 0.4 percent rise in the fourth quarter.Data showed that employment declined 0.3 percent compared to the prior quarter, and it dropped by 0.2 percent annually in the March quarter.Copyright(c) 2025 RTTNews.com. All Rights ReservedCopyright RTT News/dpa-AFX