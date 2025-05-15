Eolus Vind AB: Resolutions at the Annual General Meeting in Eolus Vind AB on May 15, 2025

Hässleholm, Sweden, May 15, 2025 - Eolus Vind AB's Annual General Meeting 2025 ("AGM") was held today, Thursday, May 15.

The AGM adopted the presented income statements and balance sheets as well as the presented remuneration report and granted discharge of liability to Board members and the CEO. In addition, the following principal resolutions were passed.

In accordance with the Board of Directors' proposal, the AGM resolved to declare a dividend of SEK 2.25 per share for the financial year 2024, divided in two instalments of SEK 0.75 per share and SEK 1.50 per share, with the record date for the first instalment on May 19, 2025, and the record date for the second instalment on November 24, 2025.

Marie Grönborg, Hans Johansson, Jan Johansson, Hans Linnarson and Bodil Rosvall Jönsson were re-elected as members of the Board of Directors. Marie Grönborg was elected as Chairman of the Board and Hans Linnarson was elected as Vice Chairman of the Board. The accounting firm Öhrlings PricewaterhouseCoopers AB was elected as the Company's auditor, with authorized public accountant Vicky Johansson as auditor in charge.

It was decided that fees to the Board of Directors shall amount to SEK 500,000 to the Chairman of the Board, SEK 350 000 to the Vice Chairman of the Board and SEK 250,000 each to other Board members who are not employed by the Company, SEK 80,000 to the Chairman of the Audit Committee and SEK 40,000 to other members who are not employed by the Company, and SEK 15,000 to members of the Remuneration Committee who are not employed by the Company. It was decided that auditor fees shall be paid in accordance with approved invoice.

The AGM resolved, in accordance with the Board's proposal, to amend the Articles of Association in order to amend the company's name from Eolus Vind Aktiebolag (publ) to Eolus Aktiebolag (publ).

The AGM resolved, in accordance with the Board's proposal, on authorization for the Board of Directors to, on one or more occasions before the next Annual General Meeting, resolve on repurchase and transfer of the company's own series B shares. Repurchase of own shares of series B may take place on Nasdaq Stockholm and be made to such extent that the company's holding of own shares at any given time amounts to a maximum of 10 per cent of all shares in the company, and at a price per share within the registered share price interval at any given time. Transfers under the authorization may be made of all series B shares held by the company, except for those repurchased to secure the company's commitments under the company's share savings program. Transfers on Nasdaq Stockholm may be made at a price per share within the registered share price interval at any given time.

The AGM also resolved on the implementation of a long-term share savings program as well as delivery arrangements in respect thereof by way of (i) authorization for the Board of Directors to resolve on repurchase of a maximum of 280,000 own series B shares and (ii) transfer of a maximum of 220,000 own series B shares free of charge to the participants.

The share savings program comprise all permanent employees in the Eolus Group and participation in the program requires that the participant, for own funds, acquires Series B shares in Eolus on Nasdaq Stockholm no later than June 30, 2025. Each savings share entitles the participant, subject to certain restrictions, to receive a maximum of 1 Series B share in Eolus ("performance shares") free of charge at the end of the three-year vesting period if the share price of the company's share on Nasdaq Stockholm at the end of the vesting period has increased by 30 per cent. The right to receive performance shares is conditional upon the participant maintaining his/her employment over the entire vesting period.

For further information, please contact:

Per Witalisson, CEO, +46 702 65 16 15, per.witalisson@eolus.com

Harald Cavalli-Björkman, Investor Relations Manager, +46 705 90 32 04, harald.cavalli-bjorkman@eolus.com

About Eolus

Eolus is a leading developer of innovative and customized renewable energy solutions. We offer attractive and sustainable investments in the Nordics, the Baltics, Poland and the USA. From development of greenfield projects to construction and operation of renewable energy assets, we are part of the entire value chain. For over three decades we have worked for a future where everyone can lead a fulfilling, yet sustainable life. Today, our project portfolio includes more than 25 GW wind, solar and energy storage projects. Eolus - shaping the future of renewable energy.

Eolus's Class B share is listed on Nasdaq Stockholm. www.eolus.com