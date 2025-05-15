Bulletin from the Annual General Meeting in Cantargia AB

LUND, SWEDEN / ACCESS Newswire / May 15, 2025 / The Annual General Meeting of Cantargia (STO:CANTA) on May 15, 2025 resolved in accordance with the following:

That no dividend would be paid.

To discharge the board members and the CEO from liability with respect to their management of the company for 2024.

That the board shall consist of five members with no deputies.

That the remuneration to the members of the board shall amount to SEK 1,740,000 in total, whereby SEK 620,000 shall be distributed to the chairman of the board and SEK 280,000 shall be distributed to each of the other board members. As remuneration for work performed on a committee, SEK 100,000 shall be distributed to the chairman of the audit committee and SEK 50,000 to each of the other members of the committee. SEK 50,000 shall be distributed to the chairman of the remuneration committee and SEK 25,000 to each of the other members of the committee. SEK 270,000 shall be distributed to the chairman of the drug development committee and SEK 50,000 to each of the other members of the committee. In addition, SEK 20,000 shall be distributed to each member residing outside the Nordic region for each physical board meeting (however, not more than six meetings) held in Sweden, attended by such member.

That remuneration to the auditor shall be paid in accordance with approved invoices.

To re-elect Magnus Persson, Anders Martin-Löf, Flavia Borellini and Damian Marron as well as to elect Jenny Sundqvist as board members, and to re-elect Magnus Persson as the chairman of the board.

To re-elect Öhrlings PricewaterhouseCoopers AB as auditor.

To approve the remuneration report presented by the board of directors.

To amend the company's articles of association whereby the limits for the share capital and the number of shares are changed.

To adopt a long-term variable share-based incentive scheme for senior executives and key personnel within the company under which the participants commit to use distributed variable cash remuneration to acquire shares in the company on the stock market.

To implement a long-term employee option program for employees in the company of not more than 4,000,000 employee options, where each employee option gives the holder a right to subscribe for one new share in the company against cash consideration at a strike price corresponding to 130 percent of the volume weighted average price of the company's share during the ten trading days preceding allotment.