LJUBLJANA (dpa-AFX) - Slovenia's economy contracted for the first time in more than four years in the first quarter of 2025 amid weaker investments, preliminary data from the statistical office showed on Thursday.Gross domestic product fell a non-seasonally adjusted 0.7 percent year-on-year reversing a 1.5 percent increase in the fourth quarter. Further, this was the first decline since the fourth quarter of 2020.Household consumption showed a slight increase of 0.4 percent. Gross fixed capital formation decreased 5.1 percent as investments on buildings and structures plunged by 9.0 percent.Exports increased only 0.1 percent in the first quarter, slowing considerably from 3.9 percent growth in the previous quarter. External trade balance contributed negatively by 1.4 percent.Seasonally adjusted annual GDP decreased 0.8 percent after rising 1.0 percent in the preceding three-month period.The quarterly decline was also 0.8 percent compared to a 0.3 percent gain in the fourth quarter of 2024.Copyright(c) 2025 RTTNews.com. All Rights ReservedCopyright RTT News/dpa-AFX