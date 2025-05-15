DUBLIN (dpa-AFX) - Ireland's foreign trade surplus increased sharply in March as exports surged amid a fall in imports, figures from the Central Statistics Office showed on Thursday.The seasonally adjusted trade surplus rose to EUR 23.4 billion in March from EUR 12.7 billion in the previous month.In the corresponding month last year, the trade balance showed a surplus of EUR 6.9 billion.Exports logged a monthly growth of 34.6 percent in March, while imports fell by 11.9 percent.On an unadjusted basis, exports jumped 94.3 percent annually in March, and imports were 5.4 percent higher compared to last year. As a result, the trade surplus increased markedly to EUR 24.9 billion from EUR 7.4 billion last year.Copyright(c) 2025 RTTNews.com. All Rights ReservedCopyright RTT News/dpa-AFX