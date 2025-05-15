Toronto, Ontario--(Newsfile Corp. - Le 15 mai/May 2025) - Gold Digger Resources Inc. (GDIG) has announced a name and symbol change to Nuclear Vision Limited (NUKV).

Shares will begin trading under the new name and symbol and with a new CUSIP number on May 16, 2025.

Disclosure documents are available at www.thecse.com.

Please note that all open orders will be canceled at the end of business on May 15, 2025. Dealers are reminded to re-enter their orders.

Gold Digger Resources Inc. (GDIG) a annoncé un changement de nom et de symbole pour Nuclear Vision Limited (NUKV).

Les actions commenceront à être négociées sous le nouveau nom et le nouveau symbole et avec un nouveau numéro CUSIP le 16 mai 2025.

Les documents d'information sont disponibles sur www.thecse.com.

Veuillez noter que tous les ordres ouverts seront annulés à la fin de la journée du 15 mai 2025. Il est rappelé aux courtiers de ressaisir leurs ordres.

Effective Date/ Date Effective: Le 16 mai/May 2025 Old Symbol/Vieux Symbole: GDIG New Symbol/Nouveau Symbole: NUKV New CUSIP/ Nouveau CUSIP: 670323 10 4 New ISIN/ Nouveau ISIN: CA 670323 10 4 4 Old/Vieux CUSIP & ISIN: 38058L104/CA38058L1040

SOURCE: Canadian Securities Exchange (CSE)