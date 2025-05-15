Anzeige
Mehr »
Donnerstag, 15.05.2025 - Börsentäglich über 12.000 News
Verpasst du gerade die Buffett-Aktie der neuen Generation?
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: 858560 | ISIN: US5324571083 | Ticker-Symbol: LLY
Xetra
15.05.25 | 17:35
646,50 Euro
-0,22 % -1,40
Branche
Pharma
Aktienmarkt
S&P 500
S&P 100
1-Jahres-Chart
ELI LILLY AND COMPANY Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
ELI LILLY AND COMPANY 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
652,10653,2018:09
651,60653,6018:09
PR Newswire
15.05.2025 17:42 Uhr
118 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Rznomics Inc.: Rznomics Enters Global Licensing Agreement with Eli Lilly for RNA-editing Therapeutics

Finanznachrichten News
  • Co-development of precision RNA therapeutics for inherited hearing loss treatment

SEONGNAM, South Korea, May 15, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Rznomics Inc., a South Korea-based biopharmaceutical company specializing in RNA-based therapeutics, announced today that it has entered into a strategic global research collaboration and licensing agreement with Eli Lilly and Company to develop and commercialize novel RNA-editing therapies using Rznomics' proprietary trans-splicing ribozyme platform.

Rznomics Logo (PRNewsfoto/Rznomics Inc.)

The collaboration focuses on the discovery and development of RNA-editing therapeutics for sensorineural hearing loss. Rznomics will conduct early-stage research according to the jointly approved research plans, while Lilly will assume responsibility for further development and commercialization.

If Lilly exercises all available options under the agreement, the total deal value could reach more than $1.3 billion, as well as separate royalties on product sales. In line with the mutual understanding between the two companies, the upfront payment was not disclosed.

"We are thrilled to collaborate with Lilly, a global leader in pharmaceutical innovation," said Dr. Seong-Wook Lee, CEO of Rznomics. "This partnership validates our trans-splicing ribozyme platform and opens the door to treating previously intractable diseases with precision RNA therapeutics. Together with Lilly, we aim to accelerate the development of transformative therapies for patients around the world."

This partnership marks a significant milestone for Rznomics as it seeks to expand its presence in the global biotech arena. For Lilly, the deal aligns with its broader strategy to build a leading RNA therapeutics pipeline and address high unmet needs in hearing loss and other therapeutic areas.

About Rznomics
Rznomics is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company based in South Korea focused on developing RNA-based gene therapies. The company's proprietary trans-splicing ribozyme platform enables precise RNA editing and has broad applicability across multiple indications.

For more information, please visit www.rznomics.com

Contact
Yonsoo Jeong
Business Development / Associate Manager
Email: ysjeong@rznomics.com

Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2688503/Rznomics_Logo.jpg

Cision View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/rznomics-enters-global-licensing-agreement-with-eli-lilly-for-rna-editing-therapeutics-302456854.html

© 2025 PR Newswire
Die USA haben fertig! 5 Aktien für den China-Boom
Die Finanzwelt ist im Umbruch! Nach Jahren der Dominanz erschüttert Donald Trumps erratische Wirtschaftspolitik das Fundament des amerikanischen Kapitalismus. Handelskriege, Rekordzölle und politische Isolation haben eine Kapitalflucht historischen Ausmaßes ausgelöst.

Milliarden strömen aus den USA – und suchen neue, lukrative Ziele. Und genau hier kommt China ins Spiel. Trotz aller Spannungen wächst die chinesische Wirtschaft dynamisch weiter, Innovation und Digitalisierung treiben die Märkte an.

Im kostenlosen Spezialreport stellen wir Ihnen 5 Aktien aus China vor, die vom US-Niedergang profitieren und das Potenzial haben, den Markt regelrecht zu überflügeln. Wer jetzt klug investiert, sichert sich den Zugang zu den neuen Wachstums-Champions von morgen.

Holen Sie sich den neuesten Report! Verpassen Sie nicht, welche 5 Aktien die Konkurrenz aus den USA outperformen dürften, und laden Sie sich das Gratis-PDF jetzt kostenlos herunter.

Dieses exklusive Angebot gilt aber nur für kurze Zeit! Daher jetzt downloaden!
Hier klicken
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.