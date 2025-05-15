Anzeige
Mehr »
Donnerstag, 15.05.2025 - Börsentäglich über 12.000 News
Verpasst du gerade die Buffett-Aktie der neuen Generation?
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: A2ACHP | ISIN: VGG225641015 | Ticker-Symbol: 5CT
Frankfurt
15.05.25 | 08:06
0,037 Euro
-35,96 % -0,021
Branche
Finanzdienstleistungen
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
1-Jahres-Chart
COINSILIUM GROUP LIMITED Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
COINSILIUM GROUP LIMITED 5-Tage-Chart
Dow Jones News
15.05.2025 17:45 Uhr
159 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Coinsilium Group Limited: Placing to Raise GBP1.25 million, Launch of WRAP Retail Offer and Appointment of Joint Broker

Finanznachrichten News

DJ Coinsilium Group Limited: Placing to Raise GBP1.25 million, Launch of WRAP Retail Offer and Appointment of Joint Broker 

Coinsilium Group Limited (COIN) 
Coinsilium Group Limited: Placing to Raise GBP1.25 million, Launch of WRAP Retail Offer and Appointment of Joint Broker 
15-May-2025 / 16:10 GMT/BST 
=---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 
This announcement contains inside information as stipulated under the UK version of the Market Abuse Regulation No 596/ 
2014 which is part of English law by virtue of the European (Withdrawal) Act 2018, as amended. On publication of this 
announcement via a regulatory information service, this information is considered to be in the public domain. 
 
Coinsilium Group Limited ("Coinsilium" or the "Company") 
 
Placing to Raise GBP1.25 million 
Launch of WRAP Retail Offer 
Appointment of Joint Broker 
 
Gibraltar, 15 May 2025 - Coinsilium Group Limited (AQUIS:COIN, OTCQB:CINGF), the Web3 investor, advisor, and venture 
builder is pleased to announce that it has raised GBP 1.25 million gross via a broker led placing of 41,666,657 new 
ordinary shares of no par value ("Ordinary Shares") at a price of 3 pence per share (the "Placing"). The Placing was 
oversubscribed. 
 
The net proceeds of the Placing will be deployed to further the development of Forza (Gibraltar) Limited ("Forza!"), 
the Company's wholly-owned vehicle dedicated to Bitcoin-based treasury activities, to fund further investments and 
general working capital. 
The Company also intends to launch a retail offer to new and existing shareholders on the same terms as the Placing, 
through the Winterflood Retail Access Platform (the "WRAP Retail Offer"). A further announcement will be made by the 
Company shortly regarding the WRAP Retail Offer and its terms and conditions. 
 
The Placing is conditional, inter alia, on the admission of the new Ordinary Shares to trading on the Aquis Growth 
Market ("Admission") and it is expected that Admission will take place on 22 May 2025. The Placing Shares will rank 
pari passu in all regards with the existing shares of the Company. 
 
Malcolm Palle, Executive Chairman of Coinsilium, commented: 
"I am delighted to announce this Placing today. We have been very pleased by the response to the Company's Forza! 
Initiative and these funds will allow us to advance the implementation of our Bitcoin Treasury Strategy. I am also 
pleased to welcome Oak Securities as Joint Broker to the Company and would like to acknowledge their role as a 
cornerstone in this Placing." 
 
Appointment of Joint Broker 
The Company is pleased to confirm the appointment of Oak Securities ("OAK Securities" or "OAK") as Joint Corporate 
Broker to the Company with immediate effect. 
 
Service Shares 
6,560,000 Ordinary Shares have been issued in lieu of cash for payment totalling GBP196,800 in respect of a broad range 
of business support, marketing and communications services. 
 
Total Voting Rights 
In accordance with the Financial Conduct Authority's Disclosure and Transparency Rules, the Company hereby announces 
that following the Placing and Ordinary Shares in lieu of cash, it will have 274,782,557 Ordinary Shares in issue, each 
share carrying the right to one vote. 
 
The above figure of 274,782,557 Ordinary Shares may be used by shareholders in the Company as the denominator for the 
calculations by which they will determine if they are required to notify their interest in, or a change to their 
interest in, the share capital of the Company under the Financial Conduct Authority's Disclosure and Transparency 
Rules. 
 
The Directors of Coinsilium Group Limited take responsibility for this announcement. 
Coinsilium Group Limited                   +350 2000 8223 
Malcolm Palle, Executive Chairman              +44 (0) 7785 381 089 
Eddy Travia, Chief Executive                 www.coinsilium.com 
Peterhouse Capital Limited 
                               +44 (0)20 7469 0930 
(AQUIS Growth Market Corporate Adviser and Corporate Broker) 
SI Capital Limited (Joint Broker)              +44 (0)1483 413 500 
Nick Emerson 
Oberon Capital (Joint Broker) 
                               +4420 3179 5300 
Nick Lovering, Adam Pollock 
OAK Securities (Joint Broker) 
                               Tel. +44 (0)20 3973 3678 
Damion Carruel, Calvin Man

Notes to Editors

About Coinsilium

Coinsilium is an investor, advisor and venture builder at the forefront of Web3 convergence. The Company invests in and accelerates Web3 and AI-powered technology start-ups whilst supporting their development and commercialisation.

Coinsilium also provides strategic advisory services to start-ups looking to issue tokens through token generation events. Coinsilium's wholly owned subsidiary, Coinsilium (Gibraltar) Limited, serves as the Company's operational hub in Gibraltar.

In 2025, the Company launched Forza Gibraltar Limited, its wholly owned Gibraltar-based subsidiary focused on holding Bitcoin and deploying digital asset strategies. In addition to acting as a Bitcoin treasury vehicle, Forza utilises stablecoins to generate yield, with the objective of enhancing the productivity of its Bitcoin holdings. Forza also promotes the broader adoption of digital assets, with a particular emphasis on Bitcoin.

In 2015, Coinsilium became the first blockchain company to IPO. Coinsilium shares are traded on the AQSE Growth Market in London, under the ticker symbol "COIN", and on the OTCQB Venture Market in the United States under the ticker symbol "CINGF".

----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement that contains inside information in accordance with the Market Abuse Regulation (MAR), transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 

ISIN:      VGG225641015 
Category Code: MSCM 
TIDM:      COIN 
Sequence No.:  388663 
EQS News ID:  2138928 
 
End of Announcement EQS News Service 
=------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Image link: https://eqs-cockpit.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=2138928&application_name=news&site_id=dow_jones%7e%7e%7ef1066a31-ca00-4e1a-b0a4-374bd7d0face

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

May 15, 2025 11:10 ET (15:10 GMT)

© 2025 Dow Jones News
Die USA haben fertig! 5 Aktien für den China-Boom
Die Finanzwelt ist im Umbruch! Nach Jahren der Dominanz erschüttert Donald Trumps erratische Wirtschaftspolitik das Fundament des amerikanischen Kapitalismus. Handelskriege, Rekordzölle und politische Isolation haben eine Kapitalflucht historischen Ausmaßes ausgelöst.

Milliarden strömen aus den USA – und suchen neue, lukrative Ziele. Und genau hier kommt China ins Spiel. Trotz aller Spannungen wächst die chinesische Wirtschaft dynamisch weiter, Innovation und Digitalisierung treiben die Märkte an.

Im kostenlosen Spezialreport stellen wir Ihnen 5 Aktien aus China vor, die vom US-Niedergang profitieren und das Potenzial haben, den Markt regelrecht zu überflügeln. Wer jetzt klug investiert, sichert sich den Zugang zu den neuen Wachstums-Champions von morgen.

Holen Sie sich den neuesten Report! Verpassen Sie nicht, welche 5 Aktien die Konkurrenz aus den USA outperformen dürften, und laden Sie sich das Gratis-PDF jetzt kostenlos herunter.

Dieses exklusive Angebot gilt aber nur für kurze Zeit! Daher jetzt downloaden!
Hier klicken
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.