WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Broadcom Inc. (AVGO) Thursday introduced its third-generation 200G per lane (200G/lane) co-packaged optics or CPO product line, marking a major step forward in high-speed data interconnect technology.This launch builds on the company's proven 100G/lane CPO ecosystem and highlights notable advances in yield, thermal design, fiber routing, and manufacturing processes, demonstrating readiness for AI-driven data center deployments at scale.Broadcom's Journey in CPO Innovation - Broadcom's CPO journey began in 2021 with the Tomahawk 4-Humboldt chipset, a first-generation innovation that pioneered integrated optical engines and detachable fiber connectors. This early market entry gave Broadcom a head start in understanding the CPO supply chain.Its second-generation Tomahawk 5-Bailly (TH5-Bailly) chipset later became the industry's first volume-produced CPO platform. This generation emphasized scalable manufacturing and automated testing, laying the foundation for high-volume production. Broadcom's 100G/lane CPO system established its position as an industry leader by providing high performance and energy efficiency in optical interconnects.With the new Gen 3 200G/lane offering and a planned Gen 4 400G/lane solution, Broadcom continues to push bandwidth and efficiency boundaries, targeting the growing performance needs of AI infrastructure.A Strengthened CPO Ecosystem - Broadcom's leadership is amplified by a robust network of ecosystem partners. The company's second-generation CPO solution proved its ability to scale technology for inference-based AI workloads, creating a path to meet next-gen application demands.Near Margalit, Vice President and GM of Broadcom's Optical Systems Division, stated that the company's years of CPO innovation and ecosystem development have culminated in the new 200G/lane platform. He emphasized the performance, power efficiency, and scalability of Broadcom's solutions to support the ever-growing AI infrastructure.Several major industry players have announced key milestones in support of Broadcom's CPO roadmap, accelerating mass adoption of the technology. Corning is supplying advanced fiber and connector components for the TH5-Bailly platform, while Delta Electronics has introduced a 3RU CPO Ethernet switch system available in both air- and liquid-cooled configurations.Foxconn Interconnect Technology has commenced production of LGA sockets and Pluggable Laser Source (PLS) components essential for high-performance system integration. Micas Networks launched a CPO network switch that delivers over 30% power savings compared to traditional pluggable systems. Additionally, Twinstar Technologies has achieved high-volume shipments of high-density CPO fiber cables, further supporting scalability in next-generation data center infrastructures.These collaborations illustrate Broadcom's commitment to a fully integrated CPO ecosystem that empowers the next generation of AI data centers.Gen 3 for High-Radix AI Networking - The third-generation 200G/lane CPO is tailored for scale-up and scale-out AI networks that demand copper-level reliability and power efficiency. It addresses issues like link stability and cost per token in hyperscale environments. Broadcom's roadmap includes close partnerships for optimizing system-level integration and adherence to open standards, ensuring the solutions are fit for AI's future.Industry Remarks (Paraphrased in Third Person) - Mike O'Day from Corning expressed confidence in their continued work with Broadcom, stating that their solutions deliver high-performance optical connectivity with lower energy and cost.Wangson Wang of Delta said their new switch system, developed in collaboration with Broadcom, enhances efficiency and scalability for AI networks.Joseph Wang of Foxconn emphasized the goal of delivering next-gen, energy-efficient infrastructure through their deepened partnership with Broadcom.Micas Networks CEO Joey Gou shared that their collaboration has already led to the first volume-produced 100G/lane system and that they are now advancing further with Broadcom's 200G/lane solution for ultra-fast, power-efficient AI networking.AVGO is currently trading at $230.45, or 0.72% lower on the Nasdaq Global Select Market.Copyright(c) 2025 RTTNews.com. All Rights ReservedCopyright RTT News/dpa-AFX