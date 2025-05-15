Anzeige
Donnerstag, 15.05.2025
WKN: A40CXM | ISIN: SE0021921327
Frankfurt
15.05.25 | 09:15
5,340 Euro
-2,73 % -0,150
Björn Borg AB: Interim Report January - March 2025

Finanznachrichten News

JANUARY 1 - MARCH 31, 2025

  • Group's net sales amounted to SEK 280.0 million (256.8), an increase of 9.0 percent. Currency-neutral, Group net sales increased by 9.1 percent.
  • Net sales for own e-commerce increased by 26.5 percent to SEK 51.3 million (40.6), while sales for own e-commerce and e-tailers amounted to SEK 114.1 million (107.2), an increase of 6.4 percent.
  • The gross profit margin was 49.9 percent (53.3). Currency-neutral, the gross profit margin was 50.9 percent, a decrease of 2.4 percentage points.
  • Operating profit amounted to SEK 34.2 million (33.5), an increase of 2.1 percent. Currency neutral, operating profit amounted to SEK 37.0 million, an increase of 10.5 percent.
  • Profit after tax amounted to SEK 35.9 million (21.2), an increase of 69.4 percent.
  • Earnings per share before and after dilution amounted to SEK 1.43 (0.84).

QUOTE FROM THE CEO, HENRIK BUNGE

"Our growth during the quarter was driven primarily by our strategic focus areas: namely, Footwear, up by 208 percent and Sports Apparel, up by13 percent."

For further information, please contact

Jens Nyström, CFO
Email: jens.nystrom@bjornborg.com
Phone: +46 85 06 337 00

Henrik Bunge, CEO
Email: henrik.bunge@bjornborg.com
Phone: +46 85 06 337 00

About Björn Borg

The Group owns the Björn Borg trademark and its core business is underwear, sportswear, bags and footwear. It also offers eyewear through licensees. Björn Borg products are sold in around twenty markets, of which Sweden and the Netherlands are the largest. The Björn Borg Group has operations at every level from branding to consumer sales in its own Björn Borg stores and via own e-commerce at www.bjornborg.com. Group net sales amounted to SEK 990 million in 2024, with an average of 152 employees. The Björn Borg share has been listed on Nasdaq Stockholm since 2007.

This information is information that Björn Borg AB (publ) is obliged to make public pursuant to the EU Market Abuse Regulation. The information was submitted for publication, through the agency of the contact persons set out above, at 2025-05-15 17:30 CEST.

