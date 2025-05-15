Regulatory News:

Tikehau Capital (Paris:TKO), the global alternative asset management group, announces the appointment of Xavier Musca as Chairman of its Supervisory Board, succeeding Christian de Labriffe, who will continue to support the Group in the role of Special Advisor.

This appointment, reviewed by the Governance and Sustainability Committee, was approved by the members of the Supervisory Board at their meeting held earlier today and takes effect immediately.

With a career spanning more than 40 years across the banking and broader financial sector, public administration and corporate governance, Xavier Musca brings to Tikehau Capital a wealth of strategic expertise and a deep understanding of global economic challenges. His leadership experience within major institutions will be instrumental in supporting Tikehau Capital's long-term growth ambitions and global development.

Xavier Musca is a graduate of the Institut d'Études Politiques de Paris (Sciences Po) and a former student of the École nationale d'administration (ENA). He began his career at the Inspectorate General of Finance in 1985, before joining the French Treasury Department in 1989. In 1993, he was appointed to the office of Prime Minister Édouard Balladur and returned to the Treasury in 1995, where he became Director in 2004. In this role, he chaired the Paris Club and the Economic and Financial Committee of the European Union, which brings together the Treasury Directors of EU member states. In 2009, he joined the Presidency of the French Republic as Deputy Secretary General in charge of Economic Affairs and in 2011 was appointed Secretary General of the French President. In 2012, he joined the Crédit Agricole S.A. Group as Deputy Chief Executive Officer and from September 2022 served as Chief Executive Officer of Crédit Agricole CIB.

In his new role, Xavier Musca will support Tikehau Capital in pursuing its strategic development in France and internationally, in the service of its clients and shareholders.

Christian de Labriffe has played a key role in Tikehau Capital's growth and transformation over the past 12 years. The Group and the members of its Supervisory Board express their deep gratitude for his unwavering commitment and the decisive impact he has had on the Group's development and governance. He began his career at Lazard Frères Cie in 1972 and was appointed Managing Partner in 1987. In 1994, he joined Rothschild Cie as Managing Partner, and in 2013, became Chairman and CEO of Salvepar, a listed investment company that became a subsidiary of Tikehau Capital in 2012.

Drawing on his extensive experience in top-tier financial institutions and his longstanding support of Tikehau Capital, Christian de Labriffe will continue to contribute as Special Advisor, providing valuable insight and expertise in the investment landscape.

"I was delighted to chair the Supervisory Board of Tikehau Capital during a period of profound transformation. Today, Tikehau Capital stands as a globally recognised financial institution. The arrival of Xavier Musca comes at the right time as we advance our strategic ambitions and accelerate our international expansion. I would like to express my sincere thanks to all Board members, as well as to Antoine and Mathieu, for their trust and collaboration over the years," said Christian de Labriffe, Senior Advisor, Tikehau Capital.

"I am honoured to take on the role of Chairman of the Supervisory Board of Tikehau Capital and thank the members for their trust. In this capacity, I am fully committed to supporting the Group's continued strategic development alongside the founders," said Xavier Musca, Chairman of the Supervisory Board, Tikehau Capital.

"We would like to extend our heartfelt thanks to Christian de Labriffe for his exceptional commitment and the outstanding quality of his support, which have been instrumental in shaping the Group. We look forward to continuing our collaboration with him in his new role as Special Advisor. Building on this momentum, we are delighted to welcome Xavier Musca as Chairman of the Supervisory Board. His experience, strategic vision and deep understanding of economic and financial issues will be invaluable in supporting the next phases of Tikehau Capital's growth, for the benefit of our investors, shareholders and all stakeholders," commented Antoine Flamarion and Mathieu Chabran, co-founders of Tikehau Capital

