South Bend, Indiana--(Newsfile Corp. - May 15, 2025) - 1st Source (NASDAQ: SRCE) is pleased to announce that it made the annual Bank Honor Roll by Keefe, Bruyette & Woods, Inc. (KBW) for the seventh consecutive year. They are among just 16 U.S. Banks on the list, placing its long-term performance among the top 5% of eligible banks in the United States. To be eligible, Banks must have more than $500 million in total assets and meet at least one of two criteria: consistent earnings growth over each of the past 10 years, and/or the top 5% of eligible banks based on a 10-year earnings per share (EPS) compounded annual growth rate (CAGR).

"To be named among just 16 elite banks in the United States for the seventh year in a row speaks volumes for 1st Source's mission," said Andrea Short, President and CEO of 1st Source Bank and President of parent company, 1st Source Corporation. "It is a welcome proof point that helping our clients achieve security, build wealth, and realize their dreams coincides with strong financial performance. When we help our clients and our communities, we help ourselves, our colleagues, and our shareholders."

KBW (Keefe, Bruyette & Woods, Inc., operating in the U.S., and Stifel Nicolaus Europe Limited, also trading as Keefe, Bruyette & Woods Europe, operating in Europe) is a Stifel company. Over the years, KBW has established itself as a leading independent authority in the banking, insurance, brokerage, asset management, mortgage banking and specialty finance sectors.

1st Source Corporation, parent company of 1st Source Bank, has assets of $9.0 billion and is the largest locally controlled financial institution headquartered in the northern Indiana-southwestern Michigan area. The Corporation includes 78 banking centers, 18 1st Source Bank Specialty Finance Group locations nationwide, nine Trust and Wealth Advisory Services locations, 10 1st Source Insurance offices, and three loan production offices. For more than 160 years, 1st Source has been committed to our mission of helping our clients achieve security, build wealth and realize their dreams. For more information, visit https://www.1stsource.com/.

