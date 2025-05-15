Anzeige
Mehr »
Donnerstag, 15.05.2025 - Börsentäglich über 12.000 News
Verpasst du gerade die Buffett-Aktie der neuen Generation?
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: CBK100 | ISIN: DE000CBK1001 | Ticker-Symbol: CBK
Xetra
15.05.25 | 17:38
25,650 Euro
-2,21 % -0,580
Branche
Finanzdienstleistungen
Aktienmarkt
DAX
Prime Standard
STOXX Europe 600
1-Jahres-Chart
COMMERZBANK AG Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
COMMERZBANK AG 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
25,73025,76019:33
25,72025,75019:33
Dow Jones News
15.05.2025 18:27 Uhr
226 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(1)

Commerzbank Annual General Meeting approves all agenda items

Finanznachrichten News

DJ Commerzbank Annual General Meeting approves all agenda items 

Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft (CZB) 
Commerzbank Annual General Meeting approves all agenda items 
15-May-2025 / 17:52 CET/CEST 
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. 
=---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 
   -- Shareholders approve dividend of 65 cents per share and authorisation for further share buybacks 
   -- Actions of Board of Managing Directors and Supervisory Board ratified - Sabine Lautenschläger-Peiter and 
  Michael Gorriz elected to the Supervisory Board 
   -- Chairman of Supervisory Board Jens Weidmann: "A strong Commerzbank is more important than ever before. We 
  are experiencing a period of pronounced geopolitical tensions and trade policy disruptions. Additionally, the new 
  federal government in Germany must manage the structural transformation." 
   -- CEO Bettina Orlopp: "We deliver what we promise. This has been the case for years, and that is how it 
  shall continue. We are confident that with our strategy and as a strong player in the banking market, we will 
  create even more value for all our stakeholders." 
Today, the Annual General Meeting of Commerzbank approved the dividend proposal for the 2024 financial year in the 
amount of 65 cents per share with a majority of 99.89% (item 2). The total dividend payment therefore amounts to EUR733m. 
Together with the share buybacks conducted between November 2024 and March 2025, Commerzbank will return a total of 
EUR1.73bn to its shareholders for the 2024 financial year. This corresponds to 71% of the net result after the deduction 
of AT-1 coupon payments. In the coming years, the Bank intends to continuously increase capital return. 
Commerzbank continues to rely on a combination of share buybacks and dividend payments. The authorisations for the Bank 
to acquire and use its own shares (items 10 and 11) were approved by the Annual General Meeting with a majority of 
96.43% and of 96.52%, respectively. This once again provides Commerzbank with the opportunity to acquire its own shares 
up to a volume of 10% of the share capital via the stock exchange or through multilateral trading systems. 
Newly elected to the Supervisory Board of Commerzbank at the Annual General Meeting were Sabine Lautenschläger-Peiter 
(former member of the Executive Board of the European Central Bank) and Michael Gorriz (former Global Chief Information 
Officer of Standard Chartered Bank) with a majority of 99.57% and of 99.83% (item 9). They succeed the previous 
Supervisory Board members Jutta A. Dönges and Gertrude Tumpel-Gugerell, who resigned from their Supervisory Board 
mandates effective after the conclusion of the Annual General Meeting on 15 May 2025. 
Jens Weidmann, Chairman of the Supervisory Board of Commerzbank, made a point of emphasising the Bank's important role 
and stated: "A strong Commerzbank is more important than ever before. We are experiencing a period of pronounced 
geopolitical tensions and trade policy disruptions. Additionally, the new federal government in Germany must manage the 
structural transformation. In its leading position for the German Mittelstand and foreign trade financing, Commerzbank 
can play a crucial role in driving forward the profound economic transformation. Moreover, as a significant financier 
of the German security and defence industry and as a constant driver of innovations, the Bank takes on responsibility. 
I am very pleased that Commerzbank, with its upgraded strategy, is setting ambitious but still realistic targets to 
leverage its strong starting position for accelerated growth." 
Bettina Orlopp, CEO of Commerzbank, highlighted the great potential of Commerzbank: "We not only have more ambitious 
goals, but also a clear plan on how we want to achieve these goals. And we are firmly determined to implement this 
plan. Especially in times such as these, a high value is placed on reliability, and we deliver what we promise. This 
has been the case for years, and this is how it shall continue. We are confident that with our strategy and as a strong 
player in the banking market, we will create even more value for all our stakeholders." This is also reflected in the 
Bank's plans for capital returns: "Our financial strength and very solid capital resources enable us to invest 
significantly in the expansion of our business while continuously increasing the capital return," Orlopp explained. 
The shareholders voted as follows on the other key items on the agenda: 
Ratification of the Board of Managing Directors and the Supervisory Board (items 3 and 4) 
The actions of the members of the Board of Managing Directors were ratified by the Annual General Meeting with a 
majority between 99.48% and 99.59%. The actions of the members of the Supervisory Board were ratified with a majority 
between 99.56% and 99.58%. 
Remuneration of the Members of the Board of Managing Directors and Supervisory Board (items 6 to 8) 
The Annual General Meeting approved the remuneration report for the 2024 financial year with a majority of 86.09%. The 
new system for the remuneration of the members of the Board of Managing Directors, which will come into effect on 1 
January 2026, was approved by the Annual General Meeting with 95.08%. The adjustment of the system for the remuneration 
of the Members of the Supervisory Board and the necessary amendment to the articles of association were approved by the 
Annual General Meeting with a majority of 97.86%. The changes will also come into effect on 1 January 2026. 
Further information on this year's Annual General Meeting can be found on our website. Photos of the event are also 
available online. 
 
Press contact 
Svea Junge +49 69 9353-45691 
Kathrin Jones +49 69 9353-45687 
Investors' contact 
Michael Desprez +49 69 9353-47705 
Ute Sandner +49 69 9353-47708 
 
About Commerzbank 
With its two business segments - Corporate Clients and Private and Small-Business Customers -, Commerzbank, as a 
full-service bank, offers a comprehensive portfolio of financial services. It is the leading bank for the German 
Mittelstand and a strong partner for around 24,000 corporate client groups. Commerzbank transacts approximately 30% of 
Germany's foreign trade financing. The Bank is present internationally in more than 40 countries in the corporate 
clients' business - wherever its Mittelstand clients, large corporates, and institutional clients need it. In addition, 
Commerzbank supports its international clients with a business relationship to Germany, Austria, or Switzerland and 
companies operating in selected future-oriented industries. With more than EUR400 bn assets under management, Commerzbank 
is also one of the leading banks for private and small-business customers in Germany. Under the brand Commerzbank, it 
offers a wide range of products and services with an omni-channel approach: online and mobile, via phone or video in 
the remote advisory centre, and personally in its around 400 branches. Under the brand comdirect, it offers all core 
services as a digital primary bank 24/7 and, as a performance broker, solutions for saving, investing, and securities 
trading. Its Polish subsidiary mBank S.A. is an innovative digital bank that serves approximately 5.8 million private 
and corporate customers, predominantly in Poland, as well as in the Czech Republic and Slovakia. 
Disclaimer 
This release contains forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements are statements that are not historical 
facts. In this release, these statements concern inter alia the expected future business of Commerzbank, efficiency 
gains and expected synergies, expected growth prospects and other opportunities for an increase in value of Commerzbank 
as well as expected future financial results, restructuring costs and other financial developments and information. 
These forward-looking statements are based on the management's current plans, expectations, estimates and projections. 
They are subject to a number of assumptions and involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that 
may cause actual results and developments to differ materially from any future results and developments expressed or 
implied by such forward-looking statements. Such factors include, amongst others, the conditions in the financial 
markets in Germany, in Europe, in the USA and other regions from which Commerzbank derives a substantial portion of its 
revenues and in which Commerzbank holds a substantial portion of its assets, the development of asset prices and market 
volatility, especially due to the ongoing European debt crisis, potential defaults of borrowers or trading 
counterparties, the implementation of its strategic initiatives to improve its business model, the reliability of its 
risk management policies, procedures and methods, risks arising as a result of regulatory change and other risks. 
Forward-looking statements therefore speak only as of the date they are made. Commerzbank has no obligation to update 
or release any revisions to the forward-looking statements contained in this release to reflect events or circumstances 
after the date of this release. 
=---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 
Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. 
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. 
=---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 
ISIN:     DE000CBK1001 
Category Code: MSCU 
TIDM:     CZB 
LEI Code:   851WYGNLUQLFZBSYGB56 
Sequence No.: 388665 
EQS News ID:  2138954 
 
End of Announcement EQS News Service 
=------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Image link: https://eqs-cockpit.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=2138954&application_name=news&site_id=dow_jones%7e%7e%7ef1066a31-ca00-4e1a-b0a4-374bd7d0face

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

May 15, 2025 11:53 ET (15:53 GMT)

© 2025 Dow Jones News
Die USA haben fertig! 5 Aktien für den China-Boom
Die Finanzwelt ist im Umbruch! Nach Jahren der Dominanz erschüttert Donald Trumps erratische Wirtschaftspolitik das Fundament des amerikanischen Kapitalismus. Handelskriege, Rekordzölle und politische Isolation haben eine Kapitalflucht historischen Ausmaßes ausgelöst.

Milliarden strömen aus den USA – und suchen neue, lukrative Ziele. Und genau hier kommt China ins Spiel. Trotz aller Spannungen wächst die chinesische Wirtschaft dynamisch weiter, Innovation und Digitalisierung treiben die Märkte an.

Im kostenlosen Spezialreport stellen wir Ihnen 5 Aktien aus China vor, die vom US-Niedergang profitieren und das Potenzial haben, den Markt regelrecht zu überflügeln. Wer jetzt klug investiert, sichert sich den Zugang zu den neuen Wachstums-Champions von morgen.

Holen Sie sich den neuesten Report! Verpassen Sie nicht, welche 5 Aktien die Konkurrenz aus den USA outperformen dürften, und laden Sie sich das Gratis-PDF jetzt kostenlos herunter.

Dieses exklusive Angebot gilt aber nur für kurze Zeit! Daher jetzt downloaden!
Hier klicken
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.