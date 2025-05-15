Anzeige
Mehr »
Donnerstag, 15.05.2025 - Börsentäglich über 12.000 News
Verpasst du gerade die Buffett-Aktie der neuen Generation?
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: A3EJGW | ISIN: FR001400IV58 | Ticker-Symbol:
Lang & Schwarz
15.05.25 | 20:21
0,001 Euro
-100,00 % -0,001
Branche
Nahrungsmittel/Agrar
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
1-Jahres-Chart
AVENTADOR Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
AVENTADOR 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
0,0010,00120:22
Actusnews Wire
15.05.2025 19:23 Uhr
148 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

AVENTADOR (ex ALGREEN): Aventador Initiates Judicial Reorganization Proceedings in Preparation for a Reverse Takeover

Finanznachrichten News

Aventador Initiates Judicial Reorganization Proceedings in Preparation for a Reverse Takeover

Paris May 15, 2025, at 7:15 PM

AVENTADOR (Euronext Growth Paris, ticker: ALAVE- ISIN: FR001400IV58) a listed holding company on the Euronext Growth market, announces the initiation of judicial reorganization proceedings as of May 7, 2025 (published in BODACC No. 93 A on May 15, 2025, announcement no. 2256), in accordance with the opening judgment by the Commercial Court of Bourg-en-Bresse.

This decision is part of an approach aimed at ensuring the success of an ongoing reverse takeover (RTO) with a French industrial company generating over €140 million in annual revenue.

To secure this strategic transaction, the partner company has made the RTO conditional on the implementation of a debt clearance plan for Aventador. The judicial reorganization procedure enables the structuring of such a plan, the cleanup of the company's financial situation, and the elimination of any legal risks stemming from the past.

Objectives of the Judicial Reorganization Procedure:

  • Clear Aventador's liabilities to ensure a safe business recovery;
  • Carry out the RTO under optimal conditions;
  • Enable the revaluation of the company through re-listing;
  • Preserve the interests of current shareholders.

Provisional Timeline of the Operation:

  • 07/05/2025: Start of the observation period;
  • May-July 2025: Implementation of the debt clearance plan;
  • April-June 2025: Shareholder current account inflow from qualified investors (€150k before opening of the proceedings, €225k during the observation period);
  • July 2025: Signing of an agreement with the target company;
  • July 2025: Drafting and validation of the Information Document for Euronext;
  • August 2025: Completion of the RTO and re-listing of Aventador.

Conclusion :

The entire operation aims to restore growth momentum to Aventador and strengthen its position in the financial markets, while safeguarding shareholder interests and ensuring business continuity.

The company will inform the market of any significant developments in the ongoing proceedings.

About AVENTADOR

AVENTADOR is a holding company specializing in the management, development and financing of profitable companies. With an approach focused on sustainable growth and supporting companies with a clear strategy, Aventador actively supports the development of the companies in its portfolio to increase their value, in particular through various financial, accounting, tax, legal and IT optimization processes.

Press & Investors Contact

AELIUM - Finance & Communication : aventador@aelium.fr

Tel: +33 1 89 70 76 89

AVENTADOR (Euronext Growth Paris, Ticker: ALAVE, ISIN: FR001400IV58)

www.aventadorholding.com

------------------------
This publication embed "Actusnews SECURITY MASTER".
- SECURITY MASTER Key: ym+aZZaZamidymxylsuZa5RqmJpkm5GUbmGamGRqlZaYnXJoyGdpaJqVZnJinGps
- Check this key: https://www.security-master-key.com.
------------------------
Full and original release in PDF format:
https://www.actusnews.com/documents_communiques/ACTUS-0-91756-20250515_cp_aventador_rj_en.pdf

© Copyright Actusnews Wire
Receive by email the next press releases of the company by registering on www.actusnews.com, it's free
© 2025 Actusnews Wire
Die USA haben fertig! 5 Aktien für den China-Boom
Die Finanzwelt ist im Umbruch! Nach Jahren der Dominanz erschüttert Donald Trumps erratische Wirtschaftspolitik das Fundament des amerikanischen Kapitalismus. Handelskriege, Rekordzölle und politische Isolation haben eine Kapitalflucht historischen Ausmaßes ausgelöst.

Milliarden strömen aus den USA – und suchen neue, lukrative Ziele. Und genau hier kommt China ins Spiel. Trotz aller Spannungen wächst die chinesische Wirtschaft dynamisch weiter, Innovation und Digitalisierung treiben die Märkte an.

Im kostenlosen Spezialreport stellen wir Ihnen 5 Aktien aus China vor, die vom US-Niedergang profitieren und das Potenzial haben, den Markt regelrecht zu überflügeln. Wer jetzt klug investiert, sichert sich den Zugang zu den neuen Wachstums-Champions von morgen.

Holen Sie sich den neuesten Report! Verpassen Sie nicht, welche 5 Aktien die Konkurrenz aus den USA outperformen dürften, und laden Sie sich das Gratis-PDF jetzt kostenlos herunter.

Dieses exklusive Angebot gilt aber nur für kurze Zeit! Daher jetzt downloaden!
Hier klicken
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.