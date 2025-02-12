AVENTADOR (ex ALGREEN): Availability of the 2024 Half-Year Financial Report

Availability of the 2024 Half-Year Financial Report
Paris, February 12, 2025, at 8:00 PM
AVENTADOR (Euronext Growth Paris, ticker: ALAVE- ISIN: FR001400IV58), a portfolio company listed on the Euronext Growth market, announces that it has made its Half-Year Financial Report as of September 30, 2024, available to the public and filed it with the French Financial Markets Authority.
The 2024 Half-Year Financial Report can be accessed on the website www.aventadorholding.com in the Investor Relations / Documentation section.
About AVENTADOR
AVENTADOR is a holding company specializing in the management, development and financing of profitable companies. With an approach focused on sustainable growth and supporting companies with a clear strategy, Aventador actively supports the development of the companies in its portfolio to increase their value, in particular through various financial, accounting, tax, legal and IT optimization processes.
Press & Investors Contact
AELIUM - Finance & Communication : aventador@aelium.fr
Tel: +33 1 89 70 76 89
AVENTADOR (Euronext Growth Paris, Ticker: ALAVE, ISIN: FR001400IV58)
www.aventadorholding.com
- SECURITY MASTER Key: l5ifaMZoZGzKnZuaZMlqamZnb2mTx5aWm2qXxJJpZcqaaHCUmpxomsedZnFqnm5u
- Check this key: https://www.security-master-key.com.
https://www.actusnews.com/documents_communiques/ACTUS-0-89998-20250212_cp_aventador_mad_en.pdf
© Copyright Actusnews Wire
Receive by email the next press releases of the company by registering on www.actusnews.com, it's free