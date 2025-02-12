AVENTADOR (ex ALGREEN): Availability of the 2024 Half-Year Financial Report

Availability of the 2024 Half-Year Financial Report

Paris, February 12, 2025, at 8:00 PM

AVENTADOR (Euronext Growth Paris, ticker: ALAVE- ISIN: FR001400IV58), a portfolio company listed on the Euronext Growth market, announces that it has made its Half-Year Financial Report as of September 30, 2024, available to the public and filed it with the French Financial Markets Authority.

The 2024 Half-Year Financial Report can be accessed on the website www.aventadorholding.com in the Investor Relations / Documentation section.

About AVENTADOR

AVENTADOR is a holding company specializing in the management, development and financing of profitable companies. With an approach focused on sustainable growth and supporting companies with a clear strategy, Aventador actively supports the development of the companies in its portfolio to increase their value, in particular through various financial, accounting, tax, legal and IT optimization processes.

Press & Investors Contact

AELIUM - Finance & Communication : aventador@aelium.fr

Tel: +33 1 89 70 76 89

AVENTADOR (Euronext Growth Paris, Ticker: ALAVE, ISIN: FR001400IV58)

www.aventadorholding.com

