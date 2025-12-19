AVENTADOR (ex ALGREEN): Simplified Judicial Liquidation of Avendator and Launch of Emergency Appeal Proceedings

Simplified judicial liquidation of Avendator and launch of emergency appeal proceedings

Paris, 19 December 2025, 12:00 pm

AVENTADOR (Euronext Growth Paris - ALAVE - ISIN FR001400IV58), a listed holding company on Euronext Growth, informs the market that, by judgment dated 3 December 2025, the Commercial Court of Bourg-en-Bresse decided to convert the judicial reorganisation proceedings opened in favour of the Company into simplified judicial liquidation proceedings.

The firm MJ Synergie, represented by Maître Desprat, has been appointed as judicial liquidator.

Following this decision, the Company has entered an appeal before the Lyon Court of Appeal.

By way of reminder, AVENTADOR, formerly known as ALGREEN, was founded by Mr Patrick Marché and previously held several investments, notably in Les Toques Blanches du Monde, Naka and Uni Fish Food, which were subsequently placed into judicial liquidation.

In this context, a new management team was appointed to present a recovery plan and relaunch AVENTADOR's activities. As part of this process, a substantial restructuring plan was implemented.

Despite these measures, the Commercial Court of Bourg-en-Bresse considered that the Company continued to face significant difficulties and a material level of liabilities, notably relating to financial commitments entered during prior periods, and deemed these elements sufficient to justify the opening of judicial liquidation proceedings.

The management of AVENTADOR was therefore surprised and disappointed by this decision, particularly given that the Company has no employees, did not generate any additional liabilities during the observation period, and that this period was fully funded through cash injections totalling €170,000 (see press release dated 26 September 2025).

In addition, a merger project is currently under review by Euronext and is supported by equity financing commitments of €1,250,000, confirmed by the depositary banking institutions.

It is also recalled that, during the hearing, the public prosecutor requested an extension of the observation period in order to allow this project to proceed.

Gilles-Emmanuel Trutat, Chairman, expressed his disappointment with the decision and reaffirmed the management's commitment to defending the interests of the Company and its numerous shareholders as part of the appeal proceedings.

About AVENTADOR

AVENTADOR is a holding company specialising in the management, development and financing of profitable businesses. With an approach focused on sustainable growth and the support of companies with a clear strategic vision, AVENTADOR actively supports the development of its portfolio companies in order to enhance their value, notably through a range of financial, accounting, tax, legal and IT optimisation processes.

Press and Investor Contact

AELIUM - Finance & Communication

aventador@aelium.fr

+33 1 89 70 76 89

AVENTADOR (Euronext Growth Paris, Ticker: ALAVE, ISIN: FR001400IV58)

www.aventadorholding.com

------------------------

This publication embed "Actusnews SECURITY MASTER ".

- SECURITY MASTER Key:

ym9rZ8pqYmydm51raptsb2dqZ29qlJHHaGSdxZKba8zFmm9lnG+UaJSVZnJmm2pt

- Check this key: https://www.security-master-key.com.

------------------------



© Copyright Actusnews Wire

Receive by email the next press releases of the company by registering on www.actusnews.com, it's free

Full and original release in PDF format:https://www.actusnews.com/documents_communiques/ACTUS-0-95657-20251219_pr_aventador_liquidation_appelrefere-en.pdf