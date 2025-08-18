AVENTADOR (ex ALGREEN): Calling of shareholders to a joint general meeting on Tuesday, September 23, 2025

Calling of shareholders to a joint general meeting on Tuesday, September 23, 2025

Paris, August 18, 2025, at 6:00 PM

AVENTADOR (Euronext Growth Paris, ticker: ALAVE- ISIN: FR001400IV58), a listed holding company on the Euronext Growth market, announces the convening of the joint general meeting to approve the 2025 financial statements.

The shareholders of the company AVENTADOR (the " Company ") are invited to participate in the joint general meeting which will be held on Tuesday, September 23, 2025, at 10:30 a.m., at The Lyink club, 2, place de la Bourse - 69002 Lyon.

The exact text of the resolutions which will be submitted to the shareholders for a vote will be made available to the shareholders of the Company in accordance with the legal procedures and deadlines.

A notice of shareholders' meeting at the joint general meeting of Tuesday, September 23, 2025 was published in the Bulletin des Annonces Légales et Obligatoires (BALO) of Monday, August 18, 2025. This notice can be consulted on the AVENTADOR website https://www.aventadorholding.com/investor-relations .

The preparatory documents for this shareholder's meeting will be made available in accordance with the legal procedures and deadlines.

About AVENTADOR

AVENTADOR is a holding company specializing in the management, development and financing of profitable companies. With an approach focused on sustainable growth and supporting companies with a clear strategy, Aventador actively supports the development of the companies in its portfolio to increase their value, in particular through various financial, accounting, tax, legal and IT optimization processes.

Press & Investors Contact

AELIUM - Finance & Communication : aventador@aelium.fr

Tel: +33 1 89 70 76 89

www.aventadorholding.com

Full and original release in PDF format:https://www.actusnews.com/documents_communiques/ACTUS-0-93652-20250818_pr_aventador_ag_en.pdf