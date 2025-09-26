AVENTADOR (ex ALGREEN): Minutes of the Combined General Meeting Tuesday September 23, 2025

Minutes of the Combined General Meeting

Tuesday September 23, 2025

Paris September 26, 2025 at 11:00 a.m.

The Ordinary and Extraordinary General Meeting of shareholders of AVENTADOR (Euronext Growth Paris, ticker: ALAVE - ISIN: FR001400IV58), a holding company, was held on Tuesday, September 23, 2025 at 10:30 a.m. at the premises of The Lyinc club, 2 Place de la Bourse - 69002 Lyon, under the chairmanship of Gilles-Emmanuel Trutat, Chairman of Aventador's Board of Directors.

Strong shareholder turnout with a participation rate of 54.82%

Ten shareholders were present, represented, or voted by mail. Together, they represented 54.82% of the shares and voting rights.

This General Meeting strengthened unity around the strategic vision promoted by the new management. All resolutions were adopted with the following results:

Resolutions 1 to 15 - Adopted at 99.9%

Resolution 16* - Adopted at 99.6%

* A resolution to dismiss Mr. Akuzum Hüseyin Ural from his position as director was proposed by a shareholder during the meeting, in accordance with Article L.225-105 paragraph 3 of the French Commercial Code.

The statutory auditor PKF Arsilon issued an unqualified certification.

Tight cost control

It was recalled that various savings and cost-reduction measures had been undertaken, including:

Termination of employment and consultancy contracts of the former management,

Termination of office and parking leases,

Termination of vehicle leases,

Termination of telephone contracts.

It should be noted that the new Chairman and the new CEO received no remuneration for their mandates during the fiscal year. Likewise, headquarters costs were drastically reduced by using a business center.

Financing

During the 2024 fiscal year, the Asset Segregated fund provided €380,000 in cash. Since the end of the fiscal year, to finance the observation period, an individual shareholder and Gilles-Emmanuel Trutat, Chairman of Aventador, have contributed an additional €170,000.

Judicial Reorganization Proceedings

To ensure the company's sustainability by negotiating debt waivers from creditors, it was placed under ad hoc mandate on November 29, 2024 for four months. The ad hoc representative's mission failed because no agreement was reached with four major creditors: Caisse d'Epargne, European High Growth Opportunities Securitisation Fund, Global Tech Opportunities 29, and PM (chaired by Mr. Patrick Marché, now in liquidation).

As a result, the company's management, in agreement with the Board of Directors, decided to request the Commercial Court to open judicial reorganization proceedings. This should allow a recovery plan to be established in consultation with creditors. The observation period opened on May 7, 2025 was extended to November 7, 2025 by court decision of July 9, 2025.

There is a risk that these proceedings may not result in an agreement with creditors, which would lead to conversion into judicial liquidation at the end of the observation period on November 7, 2025.

To address this, the company has initiated a debt-clearing plan. The goal is to ensure recovery within a secure framework and enable a Reverse Take Over (RTO) with an industrial partner, for which the company will soon submit a file to obtain Euronext's approval. Aventador also has a tax deficit of around €60 million, which strengthens the case.

Trading suspension

Since November 13, 2024, trading of the company's securities on Euronext Growth has been suspended due to a Reverse Take Over (RTO) qualification. There is a risk that this suspension may lead to delisting. The company obtained an extension of the suspension deadline, initially set for May 31, 2025, to September 30, 2025. The company plans to obtain a new extension from Euronext to complete the debt clearance and simultaneously submit the full RTO file to lift the suspension and relist the shares.

Outlook

The company will soon submit an RTO application to Euronext. The hearing on November 5, 2025 will determine the certain claims, their amounts, and their settlement under a continuation plan. A call for shareholder support - some already mobilized - will be launched as part of a capital increase to definitively clear the debts and exit early from the continuation plan put in place.

About AVENTADOR

AVENTADOR is a holding company specializing in the management, development and financing of profitable companies. With an approach focused on sustainable growth and supporting companies with a clear strategy, Aventador actively supports the development of the companies in its portfolio to increase their value, in particular through various financial, accounting, tax, legal and IT optimization processes.

