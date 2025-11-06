AVENTADOR (ex ALGREEN): Hearing at the Commercial Court of Bourg-en-Bresse - Renewal of the Observation Period

Hearing at the Commercial Court of Bourg-en-Bresse

Renewal of the Observation Period

Paris, November 6, 2025, at 6:00 pm

AVENTADOR (Euronext Growth Paris, ticker: ALAVE- ISIN: FR001400IV58), a listed holding company on Euronext Growth, informs the public that the hearing before the Bourg-en-Bresse Commercial Court, held on November 5, 2025, concerned the renewal of the observation period as part of its judicial recovery proceedings opened on May 7, 2025.

The Company hopes that the Court will rule in favor of renewing the observation period, allowing the continuation of the restructuring process and the finalization of its recovery plan, without initiating judicial liquidation.

Significant Efforts by Creditors

Since the beginning of the proceedings, no new liabilities have been incurred.

The admitted liabilities amount to €3.28 million, out of a total of €5.87 million declared.

The Company is contesting 16 claims, totaling €2,686,448, which are currently under review.

As part of the recovery plan, the Company has secured major agreements from its creditors:

5 creditors have agreed to convert their claims into equity, for a total amount of €1,891,270.

4 creditors, representing a cumulative amount of €921,656, have accepted an 80% reduction of their claims, with a lump-sum payment of 20%, which represents €184,331.

The Company is awaiting agreement from 9 creditors for a cumulative amount of €147,204, with a lump-sum payment of 20%, which represents €29,441.

The debt forgiveness represents more than 83% of the total liabilities, reducing the residual accepted debt to €213,772 or €285,202, subject to agreement with the Company's main bank, compared with €3.28 million previously.

Thus, the total debt reduction achieved by the Company exceeds €3 million, marking a major milestone in Aventador's recovery process.

Confirmed Investors to Support the Recovery

To finance the second observation period and the implementation of the recovery plan, a cash injection of €400,000 is planned.

The Company has already received firm commitments from private investors totaling more than €250,000 to support this new phase of the recovery.

These funds will make it possible to settle all residual liabilities and secure business continuity.

Industrial Outlook: Project for a Merger with an Industrial Company

In parallel, Aventador is working on a reverse acquisition project with another company. This project was submitted to Euronext at the end of September 2025. The transaction aims to link Aventador with a sustainable industrial activity and restore a long-term growth trajectory.

Next Steps

The Company, in coordination with the court-appointed administrator and receiver, will continue finalizing its recovery plan to present it to the Court.

The objective remains to ensure business sustainability, protect the interests of shareholders and creditors, and maintain Aventador's listing on Euronext Growth.

Public Warning

This press release contains forward-looking statements based on Aventador management's current expectations. These projections are subject to risks and uncertainties related, among other things, to the Court's decision, the implementation of the recovery plan, and the actual completion of the announced financial commitments.

Actual results may differ materially from those expressed or implied by these statements.

About AVENTADOR

AVENTADOR is a holding company specializing in the management, development and financing of profitable companies. With an approach focused on sustainable growth and supporting companies with a clear strategy, Aventador actively supports the development of the companies in its portfolio to increase their value, in particular through various financial, accounting, tax, legal and IT optimization processes.

