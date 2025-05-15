Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - May 15, 2025) - Arya Resources Ltd. (TSXV: RBZ) ("Arya" or the "Company") is pleased to announce that it has increased the size of its previously announced non-flow-through financing from 4,200,000 units (the "Units") to 5,100,000 Units, pursuant to the terms set forth below:

a) up to 5,100,000 units (the "Units"), each comprised of (i) one common share (the "Shares"); and (ii) one common share purchase warrant (the "Warrants"), at a price of $0.10 per Unit; plus

b) up to 3,846,154 common shares ("FT Shares") which will qualify as a "flow through share" as that term is defined in subsection 66(15) of the Income Tax Act (Canada) (the "ITA"), at a price of $0.13 per FT Share.

Gross Proceeds: Up to $1,010,000. The Issuer reserves the right to increase or decrease the size of the Offering in its sole discretion subject to any required approval by the Exchange.

Warrant Terms: A Warrant is exercisable to purchase one common share (the "Warrant Shares") at a price of $0.25 for a period of 24 months after Closing. The Warrants are non-transferable.

A finder fee may be paid to persons appropriately registered as a dealer or adviser (including exempt market dealer), subject to compliance with applicable securities laws and the approval of the Exchange, in the following amounts:

cash equal to 7% of the aggregate subscription proceeds from Units/FT Shares sold by the Issuer to subscribers introduced by the finder to the Issuer; and

a number of finder warrants, having the same terms as the Warrants, equal to 7% of the aggregate number of Units/FT Shares sold by the Issuer to subscribers introduced by the finder to the Issuer.

The Flowthrough funds raised will be used to explore the Company's mineral properties in Saskatchewan. The non-Flowthrough funds will be used for general working capital.

As per Aryas's March 19, 2025 News Release the company has received all the necessary permits for an exploration program including drilling on its Wedge Lake Gold project in Saskatchewan.

About the Company

Arya Resources Ltd (TSXV: RBZ) is a tier-2 listed mining and mineral exploration Company. The Company is focused on acquiring, exploring and development of precious metals and energy metals including Gold, Silver, Copper, Nickel and Cobalt in stable jurisdictions.

On behalf of the Board of Directors:

Rasool Mohammad, CEO

Email: rasool@aryaresourcesltd.com

Telephone: (604) 868-7737

https://aryaresourcesltd.com/

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this news release.

This news release includes "forward looking statements" that are subject to assumptions, risks and uncertainties. Statements in this news release which are not purely historical are forward looking statements, including without limitation any statements concerning the Company's intentions, plans, estimates, expectations or beliefs. Although the Company believes that any forward looking statements in this news release are reasonable, there can be no assurance that any such forward looking statements will prove to be accurate. The Company cautions readers that all forward looking statements, including without limitation those relating to the Company's future operations and business prospects, are based on assumptions, none of which can be assured, and are subject to certain risks and uncertainties that could cause actual events or results to differ materially from those indicated in the forward looking statements. Readers are advised to rely on their own evaluation of such risks and uncertainties and should not place undue reliance on forward looking statements. Any forward looking statements are made as of the date of this news release, and the Company assumes no obligation to update the forward looking statements, or to update the reasons why actual events or results could or do differ from those projected in the forward looking statements. Except as required by law, the Company assumes no obligation to update any forward looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.

