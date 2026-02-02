Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - February 2, 2026) - Arya Resources Ltd. (TSXV: RBZ) ("Arya" or the "Company") is pleased to report weighted average gold (Au) and silver (Ag) assay results for drill holes AR25-007, AR25-008 and AR25-009 completed at the Twin Zone of its Wedge Lake Gold Project in Saskatchewan's La Ronge Gold Belt. Silver assay results from the Company's 2025 drilling program have now been received and integrated into the previously reported results, confirming the presence of consistent silver credits associated with gold mineralization.

Highlights:

A gold-dominant bulk-tonnage target with consistent silver credits, strengthening into a higher-grade Au-Ag core at the Twin Zone.

Au:Ag ratios below 1:1 in AR25-007 and AR25-008 reflect areas with broader, lower gold grade mineralization that may be amenable to bulk mining methods.

The increase in both average gold grade and Au:Ag ratio in AR25-009 suggests proximity to higher-grade structural corridors within the Twin Zone.

Low-grade bulk-tonnage deposits with similar grades are: Canadian Malartic, Round Mountain and Homestake (SD).

These bulk weighted averages expand upon the previously announced assays from individual high-grade gold intervals and demonstrate the broader gold-silver signature that Arya believes could support open-pit evaluation and resource definition.

"Today's averaged gold-silver assay results suggest that the Twin Zone gold system at Wedge Lake is robust over long drill intervals, with a gold signature and a silver credit that adds value to the overall mineralization picture," said Rasool Mohammad, President & CEO of Arya Resources. "The Au:Ag ratios we're seeing - especially in AR25-009 - are very encouraging and consistent with bulk tonnage open-pit analogues. Coupled with the high-grade quartz vein results from the T-6 Zone, this program continues to validate our methodical exploration strategy."

Summary of Weighted Bulk Assay Results: Twin Zone

Drill Hole Composite

Interval Composite Length

(m) Weighted gold

(g/t) Weighted silver

(g/t) AR25-007 86.0 - 151.0 m 65 m 0.54 1.44 AR25-008 8.55-78.0 m 70 m 0.44 1.35 AR25-009 27-127m

163-177m 100 m

14 m 1.74

0.31 1.46

3.22

Reported intervals are down-hole; true widths are currently unknown.

Length-weighted averages were calculated using all assayed intervals within each drill hole, with no top-cutting or grade selection.

At current metal prices, gold dominates the composite signature at these drill holes, with silver contributing as a meaningful by-product credit. Length-weighted average gold and silver grades were calculated over the full mineralized intervals in each drill hole, encompassing all assayed intervals within the Twin Zone.

Twin Zone Drill Highlights

These weighted averages reinforce the strong individual intercepts, previously reported, including:

AR25-09: 3.86 g/t Au over 44.0 m (76.5-120.5 m), including 9.90 g/t Au over 16.0 m (89-105 m) and 26.14 g/t Au over 3.80 m (94.6-98.4 m).

3.86 g/t Au over 44.0 m (76.5-120.5 m), including 9.90 g/t Au over 16.0 m (89-105 m) and 26.14 g/t Au over 3.80 m (94.6-98.4 m). AR25-08: 0.44 g/t Au over 69.45 m (8.55-78 m).

0.44 g/t Au over 69.45 m (8.55-78 m). AR25-07: 6.19 g/t Au over 3.95 m (142.05-146.00 m).

All intercepts reported down-hole; true widths are undetermined.

Context with T-6 Zone Results.

These Twin Zone results complement previous drilling at the nearby T-6 Zone, where high-grade quartz-vein hosted mineralization was intersected, including:

21.59 g/t Au over 5.84 m(41.7-47.54m), with a higher-grade core of 30.45 g/t Au over 4.06 m (43.48-47.54m) in hole AR25-10.

Quality Assurance and Quality Control (QA/QC)

Arya Resources Ltd. maintains tight core-sample security, quality assurance and quality control (QA/QC) for all aspects of its exploration program. All core samples from the late Summer 2025 were logged, photographed and sampled at Arya's drill camp located approximately 15 km from the T-6 Zone and 14 km west of Highway 102, 165 km north of La Ronge, Saskatchewan. Where possible, core samples are standardized at 1.0 m down-hole intervals. The core samples are cut using a diamond core saw, with half remaining in the core box for future reference. One-half is bagged and then placed in rice bags, secured with zip ties, and delivered by Company truck directly to SRC Geoanalytical Laboratories (Saskatchewan Research Council) an ISO/IEC 17025 accredited lab in Saskatoon, SK for preparation (crushing and pulverizing) and analyzed using sample method AU9 for quartz vein material at T-6 (with assumed visible gold). The sample is completely crushed, ground, blended and split in half. One half is archived, and the other is sieved at +/- 106 µm. All +106 µm material is fire-assayed. Two 30-g replicates are fire-assayed from the -106 µm fraction. All weights, assays and calculations are reported. The remaining samples (all the Twin Zone sampling) were analyzed using sample method AU3-Gold by fire assay with gravimetric finish. Silver analysis was completed using Multi-element ICP analysis with an Aqua Regia digestion. The method consists of 0.5 g of sample pulp being digested with 2 mL of 3:1 HCl:HNO3 for 1 hour at 95° C.

Company protocols include the insertion of quality control samples consisting of blind standards (Certified Reference Materials (CRMs)), blanks and sample duplicates into the sample stream at a rate of 1 in 30.

Arya is not aware of any drilling, sampling, recovery, or other factors that could materially affect the accuracy or reliability of the data referred to herein.

Qualified Person

Kevin Wells, P.Geo., a consulting geologist to the Company, is the independent qualified person, as defined by National Instrument 43-101 - Standards of Disclosure for Mineral Projects for the Projects, who has reviewed, verified, and approved the contents of this news release and has verified the data underlying the contents of this news release by review and supervision of, but not limited to, drilling procedures, chain of custody of core and samples, logging and sampling procedures and insertion of blind standards (CRM's), blanks and pulp duplicates into the sample stream.

About Arya Resources Ltd. (TSXV: RBZ)

Arya Resources Ltd. is a Canadian mineral exploration company focused on the acquisition, exploration, and development of precious and critical-metal projects in Saskatchewan. The Company is advancing its flagship Wedge Lake Gold Project and its Dunlop Nickel-Copper-Cobalt Project, both located in mining-friendly jurisdictions with excellent infrastructure.

As a Tier 2 issuer on the TSX Venture Exchange, Arya is committed to building shareholder value through discovery-driven exploration, disciplined execution, and responsible development.

On behalf of the Board of Directors:

Rasool Mohammad, CEO

