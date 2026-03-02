Highlights

A broad sulphide-bearing iron formation was intersected at depth below the T-6 Zone

35.45 metres of sulphide-bearing iron formation and altered dacite intersected in AR26-16

Increased sulphide intensity and alteration compared to previously documented intervals

The deeper interval had not been discovered

Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - March 2, 2026) - Arya Resources Ltd. (TSXV: RBZ) ("Arya" or the "Company") is pleased to provide an update on its winter 2026 drill program at the Wedge Lake Gold Project in Saskatchewan's La Ronge Gold Belt. Six holes encompassing 1,041 m were completed at the Twin and T-6 Zones.

Rasool Mohammad, CEO of Arya Resources, stated: "Our objective with the 2026 program was to better understand the geometry and continuity of the iron formation units at Wedge Lake. Intersecting a broader and more intensely altered sulphide-bearing interval strengthens our geological model and expands our understanding of the system. We look forward to reviewing the assay results as they become available and will continue advancing the program in a disciplined and systematic manner."

Recent drilling in the T-6 Zone area intersected several quartz-vein intervals, followed by a previously unknown, broad interval of sulphide-bearing iron formation at depth in drillhole AR26-16, drilled as a 25 m step-out behind AR25-10, completed during the 2025 drill program.

AR26-16 intersected a series of quartz veins at depth, which likely represent the down-dip extension of the veining intersected in the previous drillholes. This was followed by an unexpected sulphide-bearing iron formation. This iron-formation interval had not been intersected in previous drilling at the T-6 Zone. Visually, the sulphidized iron formation appears similar to the iron-formation units intersected at the Twin Zone, located 1,000 m to the east, and may suggest that the T-6 Zone sits stratigraphically above the Twin Zone. Additional drilling will be required to fully understand the geology and the relationship between the T-6 and Twin Zones. These results represent a significant opportunity for continued exploration in the area.

T-6 Zone Drillhole Plan (Schematic)

To view an enhanced version of this graphic, please visit:

https://images.newsfilecorp.com/files/9409/285930_arya1.jpg

T-6 Zone Section

To view an enhanced version of this graphic, please visit:

https://images.newsfilecorp.com/files/9409/285930_891e3526b43acab6_003full.jpg

AR26-16 intersected multiple quartz veins.

1.23 m (99.76-100.99 m)

4.35 m (124.85-129.20 m)

5.32 m (172.98-178.30 m)

However, no visible gold was noted during logging.

Further down the hole, 35.45 m (178.30 m - 213.75 m) of sulphide-bearing iron formation and altered dacite was intersected. The interval is characterized by disseminated-to-semi-massive sulphides, strong silicification, sericite and chlorite alteration, and iron-formation host rocks. The increased thickness and alteration intensity observed at depth indicate a strong development of the sulphide iron-formation system in this portion of the T-6 Zone.

AR26-16 (170 m - 200 m) Photos showing alteration and sulphide iron formation.





To view an enhanced version of this graphic, please visit:

https://images.newsfilecorp.com/files/9409/285930_arya3.jpg





To view an enhanced version of this graphic, please visit:

https://images.newsfilecorp.com/files/9409/285930_arya4.jpg





To view an enhanced version of this graphic, please visit:

https://images.newsfilecorp.com/files/9409/285930_arya5.jpg

Twin Zone Drill Program Update

Drilling at the Twin Zone has extended targeted iron-formation horizons laterally and at depth based on geological logging. Visual observations confirm continued quartz veining, sulphide mineralization, and alteration within the system. This phase of drilling at the Twin Zone was designed as a combination of confirmation and exploration drilling. Part of the program focused on confirming the geometry and continuity of previously reported iron-formation-hosted mineralization, while additional holes were designed to test for potential lateral and depth extensions. The Company believes this phase of drilling has achieved its geological objectives.

The remaining drillholes are being logged and sampled. The Company expects to provide a further update following completion of logging and receipt of assay results.

Independent Qualified Person

Kevin Wells, P.Geo., a consulting geologist for the Company, is the independent qualified person, as defined by National Instrument 43-101 - Standards of Disclosure for Mineral Projects, for the Wedge Lake Project, who has reviewed, verified, and approved the contents of this news release.

About Arya Resources Ltd. (TSXV: RBZ)

Arya Resources Ltd. is a Canadian mineral exploration company focused on the acquisition, exploration, and development of precious and critical-metal projects in Saskatchewan. The Company is advancing its flagship Wedge Lake Gold Project and its Dunlop Nickel-Copper-Cobalt Project, both located in mining-friendly jurisdictions with excellent infrastructure.

As a Tier 2 issuer on the TSX Venture Exchange, Arya is committed to building shareholder value through discovery-driven exploration, disciplined execution, and responsible development. For more information, please visit us at www.aryaresourcesltd.com.

On behalf of the Board of Directors:

Rasool Mohammad, CEO

Forward-Looking Statements

This news release includes "forward-looking statements" that are subject to assumptions, risks and uncertainties. Statements in this news release which are not purely historical are forward-looking statements, including, without limitation, any statements concerning the Company's intentions, plans, estimates, expectations or beliefs. Although the Company believes that any forward-looking statements in this news release are reasonable, there can be no assurance that any such forward-looking statements will prove to be accurate. The Company cautions readers that all forward-looking statements, including, without limitation to those relating to the Company's future operations and business prospects, are based on assumptions, none of which can be assured, and are subject to certain risks and uncertainties that could cause actual events or results to differ materially from those indicated in the forward-looking statements. Readers are advised to rely on their own evaluation of such risks and uncertainties and should not place undue reliance on forward-looking statements. Any forward-looking statements are made as of the date of this news release, and the Company assumes no obligation to update the forward-looking statements, or to update the reasons why actual events or results could or do differ from those projected in the forward-looking statements. Except as required by law, the Company assumes no obligation to update any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.

