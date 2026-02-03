Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - February 3, 2026) - Arya Resources Ltd. (TSXV: RBZ) is pleased to announce that it has begun a new round of drilling at its Wedge Lake Gold Project in Saskatchewan.

This drilling will focus on two key areas of the project - the Twin Zone and the T-6 Zone - where earlier drilling returned encouraging gold results.

The new program is designed to build on these positive results and further explore the project's potential. This work follows the Company's recent drilling success at both zones, which was previously announced:

Twin Zone results: AR25-09 (Nov 3, 2025)

3.86 g/t Au over 44.0 m (76.5-120.5 m) including: 9.90 g/t Au over 16.0 m (89-105 m) and 26.14 g/t Au over 3.80 m (94.6-98.4 m)

(76.5-120.5 m) including:

T-6 Zone results: AR25-10 (Oct 20, 2025)

21.59 g/t Au over 5.84 m (41.70-47.54 m) including: 30.45 g/t Au over 4.06 m (43.48 - 47.54m)

(41.70-47.54 m) including:

A gold-dominant bulk-tonnage target with consistent silver credits is also identified at the Twin Zone (February 02, 2026):

Drill Hole Composite

Interval Composite

Length (m) Weighted

Gold (g/t) Weighted

Silver (g/t) AR25-007 86.0 - 151.0 m 65 m 0.54 1.44 AR25-008 8.55-78.0 m 70 m 0.44 1.35 AR25-009 27-127m

163-177m 100 m

14 m 1.74

0.31 1.46

3.22

The drilling program aims to build on these positive results by seeing how far the gold and silver zones extend, how deep they go, and how continuous the gold and silver mineralization is.

Two Distinct Styles of Gold Mineralization Identified

Arya has identified two distinct styles of gold mineralization at the Wedge Lake Gold Project:

T-6 Zone: Orogenic / Mesothermal gold mineralization

Twin Zone: Iron Formation-hosted gold mineralization, comparable to major deposits such as Meadowbank, Lupin, and the Homestake Mine in South Dakota

The T-6 Zone represents a classic orogenic gold system, characterized by structurally controlled quartz veining, alteration, and gold mineralization formed during regional deformation and metamorphism. This style is known globally for hosting large, high-grade gold deposits.

In contrast, the Twin Zone hosts gold and silver mineralization within iron formation, a geological setting associated with some of the world's most significant gold camps. The style of mineralization at the Twin Zone shows strong similarities to:

Meadowbank Gold Mine (Nunavut, Canada)

Lupin Gold Mine (Northwest Territories, Canada)

Homestake Mine (South Dakota, USA)

These analogs highlight the potential for large, long-life gold and silver systems within iron formation-hosted environments.

The Company will provide the market with further updates once drilling commences and results become available.

Option Grant

The Company is pleased to announce that it has granted an aggregate of 750,000 stock options to certain officers and directors of the Company at an exercise price of $0.75 per share, subject to the approval of the TSX Venture Exchange.

Independent Qualified Person

Kevin Wells, P.Geo., a consulting geologist for the Company, is the independent qualified person, as defined by National Instrument 43-101 - Standards of Disclosure for Mineral Projects, for the Wedge Lake Project, who has reviewed, verified, and approved the contents of this news release.

About Arya Resources Ltd. (TSXV: RBZ)

Arya Resources Ltd. is a Canadian mineral exploration company focused on the acquisition, exploration, and development of precious and critical-metal projects in Saskatchewan. The Company is advancing its flagship Wedge Lake Gold Project and its Dunlop Nickel-Copper-Cobalt Project, both located in mining-friendly jurisdictions with excellent infrastructure.

As a Tier 2 issuer on the TSX Venture Exchange, Arya is committed to building shareholder value through discovery-driven exploration, disciplined execution, and responsible development. For more information, please visit us at www.aryaresourcesltd.com.

On behalf of the Board of Directors:

Rasool Mohammad, CEO

