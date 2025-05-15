Anzeige
Donnerstag, 15.05.2025
WKN: A2PWMZ | ISIN: US89832Q1094 | Ticker-Symbol: BBK
ACCESS Newswire
15.05.2025 20:14 Uhr
91 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

National Medal of Honor Center for Leadership: Truist and Veterans Help Group Sponsor "An Evening of Honor" in Atlanta Featuring Medal of Honor Recipients

Finanznachrichten News

ATLANTA, GA / ACCESS Newswire / May 15, 2025 / The National Medal of Honor Center for Leadership proudly announces Truist and Veterans Help Group as lead sponsors of An Evening of Honor, a private dinner and leadership conversation celebrating the extraordinary service of America's heroes. The evening will feature a moderated conversation with Medal of Honor Recipients Edward C. Byers, Jr., US Navy (Ret.) and Leroy A. Petry, US Army (Ret.), both honored for their valor during the War on Terrorism in Afghanistan.

The Medal of Honor is the nation's highest award for valor in combat, and today there are only 61 living recipients - two of whom will be present at this event. Guests will hear firsthand reflections on service, sacrifice, and the moral courage required to lead in life's most challenging moments. These lessons transcend the battlefield - offering inspiration and guidance for anyone seeking to lead with integrity, whether in a classroom, boardroom, or community.

"We are deeply grateful to Truist and Veterans Help Group for making this evening possible," says Tom Hudner III, vice president for development and strategic initiatives at the National Medal of Honor Center for Leadership, himself the son of a Medal of Honor recipient, the late Thomas Hudner, Jr. "Their commitment to service and leadership aligns seamlessly with our mission, and their support enables us to elevate the voices and values of those who represent the very best of our nation."

This intimate gathering brings together civic and business leaders for a powerful exploration of leadership values inspired by the Medal of Honor - courage, integrity, commitment, sacrifice, citizenship and patriotism - and how those principles can guide meaningful action across today's communities and industries. This evening underscores the National Medal of Honor Center for Leadership's mission to equip young people, professionals, and public servants with the character-driven leadership tools they need to meet their moment.

About the National Medal of Honor Center for Leadership

The National Medal of Honor Center for Leadership's mission is to inspire, develop, empower and challenge leaders through the values embodied by our country's Medal of Honor Recipients. With leadership education opportunities that include fellowship programs and onsite trainings, as well as a nationwide digital educational platform and audience-curated visitor experiences, Americans of all ages, backgrounds and locations will learn leadership values of courage, sacrifice, citizenship, integrity, commitment and patriotism to inspire them to transform lives, shape the future, and carry forward the best traditions of what it means to be an American. For more information, visit www.mohcenterforleadership.org.

###

Media Contact: Anna Kate Twitty, AnnaKate@flockandrally.com

SOURCE: National Medal of Honor Center for Leadership



View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:
https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/education/truist-and-veterans-help-group-sponsor-%22an-evening-of-honor%22-in-atlanta-featuring-medal-o-1028331

© 2025 ACCESS Newswire
