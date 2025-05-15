OTTAWA (dpa-AFX) - The euro weakened against its major counterparts in the New York session on Thursday.The euro eased against the greenback and was trading at 1.1175.The euro fell to a 1-week low of 162.74 against the yen and a 2-day low of 0.9347 against the franc.The euro edged down to 0.8407 against the pound, from an early 3-day high of 0.8441.The euro retreated to 1.5613 against the loonie, from an early 6-day high of 1.5693.The currency is poised to challenge support around 1.10 against the greenback, 160.00 against the yen, 0.92 against the franc, 0.82 against the pound and 1.54 against the loonie.Copyright(c) 2025 RTTNews.com. All Rights ReservedCopyright RTT News/dpa-AFX