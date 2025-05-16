WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - U.S. President Donald Trump has taken aim at Apple CEO Tim Cook, criticizing the tech giant's decision to expand manufacturing in India instead of the United States.In remarks made during a recent public appearance, Trump revealed that he confronted Cook over the company's global production strategy, saying, 'I don't want you building in India. we want you to build here.'Trump's comments come as Apple ramps up efforts to diversify its supply chain away from China, with a plan to produce up to 25 percent of its iPhones in India over the next few years.Foxconn, Apple's key assembly partner, recently received Indian government approval to construct a semiconductor plant in collaboration with HCL Group further deepening Apple's manufacturing footprint in the country.Trump appeared frustrated by what he viewed as a lack of loyalty from Apple, citing his past support for the company and a previously announced $500 billion U.S. investment. 'We treated you really good,' he told Cook, urging the CEO to shift production back to American soil.While Trump claimed Apple would be increasing its U.S. production, he provided no specifics. Analysts, however, caution that moving large-scale iPhone manufacturing to the U.S. is highly unlikely due to soaring costs, which could push the retail price of an iPhone well above $1,500.Currently, Apple produces only a few products domestically, including the Mac Pro and a planned AI server line in Texas.Copyright(c) 2025 RTTNews.com. All Rights ReservedCopyright RTT News/dpa-AFX