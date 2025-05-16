Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd: Moody's Investor Services Upgrades Teva Amid Continued Success of Pivot to Growth Strategy

TEL AVIV, Israel, May 15, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Teva Pharmaceuticals (NYSE and TASE: TEVA) today announced that Moody's Investor Services ("Moody's") has raised the company's corporate credit rating to Ba1, outlook stable; from Ba2, outlook positive.

Moody's report cites the Company's strengths which include significant global scale, ongoing growth in the company's branded franchises, stabilization of the company's generics business, focus on debt reduction and resolution of various legal liabilities https://ratings.moodys.com/ratings-news/443085 .

"This is a testament to the consistent performance of Teva as a result of the company's Pivot to Growth strategy," said Eli Kalif, Chief Financial Officer, Teva Pharmaceuticals. "This upgrade is expected to improve both our cost of debt, and our access to an enhanced base of investors."

About Teva

Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd..

Teva Cautionary Note Regarding Forward Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995, which are based on management's current beliefs and expectations and are subject to substantial risks and uncertainties, both known and unknown, that could cause our future results, performance or achievements to differ significantly from that expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. You can identify these forward-looking statements by the use of words such as "should," "expect," "anticipate," "estimate," "target," "may," "project," "guidance," "intend," "plan," "believe" and other words and terms of similar meaning and expression in connection with any discussion of future operating or financial performance. Important factors that could cause or contribute to such differences include risks relating to: our ability to successfully compete in the marketplace, including our ability to develop and commercialize additional pharmaceutical products; our ability to successfully execute our Pivot to Growth strategy, including to expand our innovative and biosimilar medicines pipeline and profitably commercialize the innovative medicines and biosimilar portfolio, whether organically or through business development, to sustain and focus our portfolio of generic medicines, and to execute on our organizational transformation and to achieve expected cost savings; and other factors discussed in our Quarterly Report on Form 10-Q for the first quarter of 2025 and in our Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2024, including in the section captioned "Risk Factors" and "Forward Looking Statements." Forward-looking statements speak only as of the date on which they are made, and we assume no obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements or other information contained herein, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise. You are cautioned not to put undue reliance on these forward-looking statements.