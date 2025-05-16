WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Wayfair Inc. (W) Thursday has unveiled plans to open its next large-format retail store in Yonkers, New York, by early 2027.This announcement follows the successful launch of its first large-format store in Wilmette, Illinois, which opened a year ago and signaled Wayfair's growing momentum in physical retail and its broader omnichannel strategy. The Yonkers store marks the third in this series, following a planned Atlanta location set to open in 2026.Liza Lefkowski, vice president of merchandising and stores, stated that the new store will build upon the company's retail success, offering an immersive shopping experience to the New York metro region. She emphasized that the Yonkers location reflects Wayfair's commitment to delivering convenience, inspiration, and flexibility, while also expanding the brand's reach.In its first year, the Wilmette store welcomed over 720,000 visitors, with more than half being new customers. The store maintained a Net Promoter Score (NPS) of over 70 percent and generated 120+ local jobs. Illinois also saw a 15 percent higher growth rate than the national average. Product categories showed strong gains in both lower-ticket impulse buys and high-investment home improvements. In-store events regularly drew large crowds, many of whom were first-time visitors, contributing to community engagement efforts, including a partnership with Connections for the Homeless. To mark its one-year anniversary, the Wilmette store will host Memorial Day weekend celebrations from May 24-26. The event will feature steep discounts, giveaways, entertainment, and treats for the first 100 daily customers.The upcoming 114,000-square-foot Yonkers store will mirror this success. Located within Ridge Hill, an open-air lifestyle center in Westchester County, the store will showcase 19 departments spanning furniture, home improvement, décor, and more. Many items will be available for same-day take-home, and the nearby New Jersey fulfillment center will support rapid delivery of large items.Lefkowski noted that New York's design-forward culture makes Yonkers an ideal setting to expand Wayfair's in-person retail presence. Mayor Mike Spano welcomed the news, highlighting Yonkers' appeal as a destination for innovative businesses.The Ridge Hill lease was managed by Jamestown, Nuveen Real Estate, and Taconic Partners. Adam Schwegman and Morgan Liesenfelt of Jamestown represented the property in the transaction.W is currently trading at $38.92 or 1% higher on the NYSE.Copyright(c) 2025 RTTNews.com. All Rights ReservedCopyright RTT News/dpa-AFX