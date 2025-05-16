BioNxt Solutions Inc.: Bionxt Solutions Provides Bi-Weekly MCTO Status Report

VANCOUVER, BC / ACCESS Newswire / May 15, 2025 / BioNxt Solutions Inc. ("BioNxt" or the "Company") (CSE:BNXT)(OTC PINK:XPHYF)(FSE:4XT), announces that, further to its news release dated May 1, 2025 (the "Default Announcement"), the Company's principal regulator, the British Columbia Securities Commission (the "BCSC") granted a management cease trade order (the "MCTO") on May 1, 2025, under National Policy 12-203 Management Cease Trade Orders ("NP 12-203").

Pursuant to the MCTO, the Chief Executive Officer and the Chief Financial Officer may not trade in securities of the Company until such time as the Company files its annual audited financial statements for the year ended December 31, 2024, including the related management's discussion and analysis, and CEO and CFO certifications on or before June 30, 2025 (collectively the "Required Documents") and the Executive Director of the BCSC revokes the MCTO. The MCTO does not affect the ability of shareholders to trade their securities.

The Company's staff are working diligently with its auditors and the Company anticipates that it will be in a position to file the Required Documents by June 30, 2025. All previously outstanding audit materials related to the Company's German subsidiaries are now in-hand and the consolidations model is complete.

The Company's Board of Directors and management confirm that they are working expeditiously to file the Required Documents and confirm that since the Company's Default Announcement:

There have been no material changes to the information contained in the Default Announcement that would reasonably be expected to be material to an investor;

There have been no failures by the Company to fulfill its stated intentions with respect to satisfying the provisions of the alternative information reporting guidelines under NP 12-203;

There has not been, nor is there anticipated to be, any specified default subsequent to the default which is the subject of the Default Announcement; and

There have been no material changes in respect of the Company's affairs that have not been generally disclosed.

Until the Required Documents have been filed, the Company intends to continue to satisfy the provisions of the Alternative Information Guidelines specified in NP 12-203 by issuing these bi-weekly default status reports in the form of further press releases for so long as the Company remains in default of the Required Documents filing requirement.

About BioNxt Solutions Inc.

BioNxt Solutions Inc. is a bioscience innovator focused on next-generation drug delivery technologies, diagnostic screening systems, and active pharmaceutical ingredient development. The Company's proprietary platforms-Sublingual (Thin-Film), Transdermal (Skin Patch), and Oral (Enteric-Coated Tablets)-target key therapeutic areas, including autoimmune diseases, neurological disorders, and longevity.

With research and development operations in North America and Europe, BioNxt is advancing regulatory approvals and commercialization efforts, primarily focused on European markets. BioNxt is committed to improving healthcare by delivering precise, patient-centric solutions that enhance treatment outcomes worldwide.

BioNxt is listed on the Canadian Securities Exchange: BNXT, OTC Markets: BNXTF and trades in Germany under WKN: A3D1K3. To learn more about BioNxt, please visit www.bionxt.com.

