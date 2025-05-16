EQS-Ad-hoc: Dexus Finance Pty Limited / Key word(s): Real Estate

Dexus Finance Pty Limited: Update on the Dexus Bloc interest in APAC



Dexus (ASX: DXS) ASX release 16 May 2025 Update on the Dexus Bloc interest in Australia Pacific Airports Corporation Dexus acts as trustee/manager for various interests representing circa 27% of Australia Pacific Airports Corporation (APAC), the owners of Melbourne and Launceston Airports (the Dexus Bloc). In 2024 Dexus was appointed by some of the Dexus Bloc shareholders to undertake a sale process in relation to their stakes. Dexus has received a notice (Notice) from the APAC Board alleging that Dexus has used a confidentiality deed poll and disclosed confidential information in the Dexus Bloc sale process in breach of the requirements under the APAC Shareholders' Deed. A valid notice would require the commencement of a compulsory process to offer for sale the shares comprising the Dexus Bloc to remaining APAC Shareholders at an assessed fair market value and an immediate suspension of certain governance, voting and information rights of Dexus Bloc shareholders. Dexus intends to dispute the validity of the Notice, has always acted in good faith, and will vigorously defend its position and its clients' interests. The Dexus Bloc represents circa 10% of Dexus's total third-party funds under management and accounts for approximately $15 million of Dexus's management fees post tax and before any associated costs. Dexus will continue to assess potential impacts of this matter and will provide further updates in accordance with its disclosure obligations. Authorised by the Board of Dexus Funds Management Limited. For further information please contact: Investors

Rowena Causley

Head of Listed Investor Relations

+61 416 122 383

rowena.causley@dexus.com Media

Luke O'Donnell

Senior Manager, Media and Communications

+61 412 023 111

luke.odonnell@dexus.com





